Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 22:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW RESULTING IN SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND POOR VISIBILITY THIS EVENING At 741 PM MST, an broad area of moderate to heavy snow was located across the Arco Desert, central to lower Snake Plain, and adjacent highlands, moving slowly east. Webcams, surface weather stations, and traffic data indicate visibilities in this area are dropping as low as one-half mile at times with snow accumulating on roadways. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Arco, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Inkom and Firth. Snow may accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour in this area of moderate to heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if possible. If you must travel, slow down, leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING FOR NEXT APPROACHING STORM WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CURRENT STORM HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...1 inch or less of additional snow accumulation is expected this evening, thus the Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire. For the next winter storm late Wednesday morning through early Friday morning, heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts to 2 feet near the peaks and ridges of the Sawtooth Mountains. While light snow will start Wednesday morning, the heaviest snow is expected to start late Wednesday night. * WHERE...The Sawtooths, Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley region, including but not limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum, and Sun Valley. * WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH near mountain highway passes as well as peaks and ridgelines may also result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Frank Church Wilderness; Wood River Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. While light snow will start Wednesday morning, the heaviest snow is expected to start late Wednesday night. * WHERE...The Wood River Foothills, Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands, and Copper Basin areas, including but not limited to Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, and Clayton. * WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH near mountain highway passes as well as peaks and ridgelines may also result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
