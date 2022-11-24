Effective: 2022-11-30 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING FOR NEXT APPROACHING STORM WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CURRENT STORM HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...1 inch or less of additional snow accumulation is expected this evening, thus the Winter Weather Advisory has been allowed to expire. For the next winter storm late Wednesday morning through early Friday morning, heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts to 2 feet near the peaks and ridges of the Sawtooth Mountains. While light snow will start Wednesday morning, the heaviest snow is expected to start late Wednesday night. * WHERE...The Sawtooths, Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley region, including but not limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum, and Sun Valley. * WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH near mountain highway passes as well as peaks and ridgelines may also result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO