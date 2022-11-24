A contentious Indian film endorsed by the Hindu nationalist federal government has again stirred controversy after it was described as a “propaganda vulgar movie” by the Israeli jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the region as theirs, but control only parts of it.The Kashmir Files, which presents a fictionalised account of the exodus of Hindu pandits from the Muslim-majority region in the 90s, has been mired in controversy since its release in March this year.Israeli filmmaker...

46 MINUTES AGO