There are some really great Cyber Monday laptop deals out there now, and if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, have we got a deal just for you! Best Buy is currently selling a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for just $99. This is a Chromebook that normally retails for $189, so this savings of $90 makes it one of those Cyber Monday deals you just can’t ignore. It’s an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop that would be perfect for the student in your life or just for casual use for yourself. And you can get one for a steal at less than $100. What’s not to love?

3 DAYS AGO