CNET
The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday
Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.
TechRadar
11 best Black Friday TV deals extended - 4K, QLED and OLED TVs still on sale
Black Friday TV deals have been extended into the weekend, so the good news is you don't have to wait till the Cyber Monday deals event to snag a bargain. You can still score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 11 Black Friday TV deals that are still available online.
Business Insider
Black Friday PlayStation deals: The best discounts on PS5 bundles, games, and accessories
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is technically over, but there are still a ton of deals on games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as discounts on PS5 accessories. PS5 consoles remain hard to find, but stores have been restocking bundles with hit games like God of War Ragnarok and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
JCPenney’s Insane 80% Off Sale on Diamond Jewelry Returns for Black Friday 2022
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For the Black Friday shopping weekend, JCPenney has brought back its epic blowout sale on diamond jewelry. It’s the kind of sale that sounds too good to be true, but this is the real deal. In fact, SPY editors have personally shopped this sale, and it’s one of Black Friday’s true undiscovered gems. As in years past, JCPenney is offering massive discounts on thousands of styles of diamond jewelry. We’re talking diamond stud earrings, genuine tennis bracelets and diamond engagement rings, with discounts...
This RTX-3080 gaming laptop is one of the smartest possible Cyber Monday purchases
That older CPU is more than compensated for here.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
The Xbox series X has a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
This is not a drill – the Xbox series X is on sale for Black Friday, thanks to Amazon. Reduced by £20, you’ll need to be quick if you want to score this rare saving.For some context, while other popular gaming consoles have risen in price owing to inflation (we’re looking at you, PlayStation 5), Xbox has kept its prices the same.Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 dealsBut deals on the company’s latest coveted console are few and far between – in fact, this is only the second time we’ve seen the Xbox series X on sale.So, with the...
In Style
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales.
CNET
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday
Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.
TechRadar
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals and Bundles
The Nintendo Switch remains a popular system for all sorts of gamers, especially for families. For Cyber Monday shopping, it's even more so. Whether you're a seasoned player or a casual first-timer, this handheld console has pretty universal appeal, and comes in a variety of styles and prices. Even though the Switch platform is now over 5 years old, it still boasts an impressive library of games and a wide array of peripherals and accessories.
410 Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon's Sale to Buy Today
Score savings on Apple, Nespresso, iRobot, and more If you didn't get a chance to shop Amazon's massive Black Friday sale, don't fret. The retailer's Cyber Monday sale is here with thousands of impressive deals that are just as good — and in some cases, better. TABLE OF CONTENTS On This Page Best Cyber Monday Deals Overall ...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday laptop deals drop this Lenovo Chromebook to just $99
There are some really great Cyber Monday laptop deals out there now, and if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, have we got a deal just for you! Best Buy is currently selling a Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for just $99. This is a Chromebook that normally retails for $189, so this savings of $90 makes it one of those Cyber Monday deals you just can’t ignore. It’s an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop that would be perfect for the student in your life or just for casual use for yourself. And you can get one for a steal at less than $100. What’s not to love?
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
CNET
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
