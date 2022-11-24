Read full article on original website
Range Energy Launches with $8M in Seed Capital Bringing Electric Trailers to the Commercial Trucking Market
Powered trailers provide fleet owners a practical, compliant, near-term solution to emissions mandates while reducing cost-per-mile through electrification. Range Energy (Range), the hardware company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, announced $8M in seed capital today from UP Partners, R7, and Yamaha Motor Ventures. The company recently completed its software and hardware interface validation prototypes further accelerating the electrification of industrial transportation. Range’s powered trailers decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, reduce fuel costs for fleet owners, and are designed to eliminate operational disruptions borne from the transition to electric vehicles. To meet both immediate decarbonization needs as well as long-term fleet transformation ambitions, Range’s powered trailers are compatible with today’s diesel tow vehicles and tomorrow’s innovative all-electric tractors. With this timely, unique approach to the opportunity of electrification, Range is positioned to reach mass market adoption before the first electric semi-trucks are deployed at scale. In just a few months, the Range team has already begun testing multiple prototype powered trailers as it advances towards full scale development vehicles and testing alongside commercial partners.
EasyJet cuts losses and insists Britons will not ditch holidays amid cost crisis
Budget airline easyJet has insisted cash-strapped Britons will not ditch their overseas holidays in the face of soaring costs as it posted sharply narrowed annual losses after a record summer performance.The group reported underlying pre-tax losses of £178 million for the 12 months to September 30 against losses of £1.1 billion the previous year.EasyJet said it notched up its best earnings for a single quarter over the summer, at £674 million on an underlying basis, as the ending of pandemic travel restrictions put overseas holidays firmly back on the agenda.Chief executive Johan Lundgren said consumers will prioritise holidays as they...
Quectel Drives Digital Transformation of Energy Market to Help Resolve Global Energy Crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today highlights its extensive range of IoT solutions that will drive digital transformation in today’s energy market, helping to counter the issues faced through today’s energy crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/ Quectel drives digital transformation of energy market to help resolve global energy crisis (Photo: Business Wire)
Global Ergonomic Chairs Market to Grow by $3.73 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The ergonomic chairs market is poised to grow by $ 3.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. This report on the ergonomic chairs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
China’s Covid policies hit carmaking, as push to vaccinate elderly faster announced – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
Insights on the Industrial Scrap Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Number of Government Regulations on Waste Recycling and Management Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Scrap Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global industrial scrap market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global industrial scrap market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005755/en/. This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the...
Economic reports, 2023 market volatility, oil prices and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Strategists predict markets volatility in 2023 because it has not yet factored in the likelihood of a recession. Home prices reports and consumer confidence reports are due Tuesday.
What's Happening in Tobacco, Q1 2022 Report with Q3 Talking Points - Assess the Performance of the Major Multinationals - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "What's Happening in Tobacco? Q1 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the latest in an ongoing series of quarterly briefings looking at developments in the world of tobacco, we assess the latest of the major multinationals, NPD/NGP updates, the reviewed economic growth projections for the world's key markets and what to look for in the next quarter.
Tmarketing Upgrades its Website Design Services for Businesses Across Industries
Leading provider of digital marketing solutions, Tmarketing, announces an upgrade to its website design offerings to meet the diverse needs of businesses in and around Ho Chi Minh Chi City. The Tmarketing team recently announced upgrades to its website design services, in line with the goal of helping businesses, irrespective...
CyberCube Enables Proactive Cyber Cat Management at Point of Underwriting With Latest Account Manager Release
Cyber risk analytics leader CyberCube has launched Version 4.0 of Account Manager, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed explicitly for single risk (re)insurance underwriters. Resulting from CyberCube’s continuous analysis of cybersecurity data at a petabyte scale, Account Manager delivers a comprehensive, curated spectrum of impactful signals, analytics, and financial risk quantification...
Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc.
Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc. (“the Company”), a leading operator of science-based, physician-supervised weight-loss and wellness clinics, with approximately 100 franchised and company-owned locations nationally. Buzz Franchise Brands is co-investing alongside Audax as a minority-stake partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2028 at a 42.2% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Application, Technology, Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market...
