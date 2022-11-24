Read full article on original website
Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc.
Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) announced the acquisition of Medi-Weightloss, Inc. (“the Company”), a leading operator of science-based, physician-supervised weight-loss and wellness clinics, with approximately 100 franchised and company-owned locations nationally. Buzz Franchise Brands is co-investing alongside Audax as a minority-stake partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Will Redeem Public Shares
Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REVH), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001, issued by the Company in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), effective as of the close of business on December 2, 2022, if at the Company’s Special Meeting on December 2, 2022 the requisite stockholders of the Company approve (the “Stockholder Approval”) the proposed amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter Amendment”) and the proposed amendment to that certain Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated March 17, 2021 (the “Trust Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a New York limited purpose trust company, as trustee (“Continental”), in each case, as described in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2022, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CMP
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 20, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. If you purchased Compass...
INVESTOR ALERT: Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Olaplex Class Action Lawsuit - OLPX
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Olaplex’s initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021 (the “IPO”) have until January 17, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Olaplex class action lawsuit. Captioned Lilien v. Olaplex Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-08395 (C.D. Cal.), the Olaplex class action lawsuit charges Olaplex and certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 9, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eiger” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EIGR) securities between March 10, 2021 and October 4, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
GMEX Group Wins Best Development in FinTech of the Year For Institutional Digital Assets Network and Digital Custody Technology – Pyctor
London - 28 November, 2022 - GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), a leader in digital business and technology solutions for capital markets, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Development in FinTech of the Year by Crypto AM for its GMEX Pyctor institutional-grade digital assets technology. These coveted awards are judged by an independent, expert panel of industry leaders. GMEX competed with other finalists including Revolut to win.
NanoVibronix Receives FDA 510(k) Premarket Clearance for PainShield Plus
Achieves Key Milestone to Advance Commercialization. NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its PainShield® MD PLUS, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device. Brian...
Insights on the Industrial Scrap Global Market to 2028 - Increasing Number of Government Regulations on Waste Recycling and Management Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Scrap Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global industrial scrap market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global industrial scrap market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
Flower One Obtains Meeting Order Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”) (CSE: FONE) (FSE: F11), the Canadian parent company of the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) has granted an order (the “Meeting Order”) which, among other things, authorizes the Canadian Company and its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”) to present a plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) of the Canadian Companies to their affected creditors at a meeting (the “Meeting”) on December 19, 2022 at 2:00pm PST.
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2028 at a 42.2% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering, Application, Technology, Industry, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to reach $21.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market...
Global Ergonomic Chairs Market to Grow by $3.73 Billion During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Ergonomic Chairs Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The ergonomic chairs market is poised to grow by $ 3.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. This report on the ergonomic chairs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005755/en/. This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the...
Quectel Drives Digital Transformation of Energy Market to Help Resolve Global Energy Crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today highlights its extensive range of IoT solutions that will drive digital transformation in today’s energy market, helping to counter the issues faced through today’s energy crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/ Quectel drives digital transformation of energy market to help resolve global energy crisis (Photo: Business Wire)
The 2023 Productivity Planner For Accelerated Growth
The Morning 5 planner by Glenn Lundy is made especially for people seeking to remove unwanted distractions so they can achieve their goals in 2023. As this year rounds up, people who are eager to begin next year on the right footing are currently planning for how they expect it to go. This practice which has become a staple for many around the world involves the use of planners and journals to outline whatever bold step that one wants to achieve. In catering to this market, there are lots of planners promising to help people along with their goals. But The Morning 5 by Glenn Lundy is definitely ahead of the rest.
Dassault Systèmes and Samsung Heavy Industries Cooperate to Establish a Smart Digital Shipyard
MoU to create a “smart yard” will leverage virtual twin technologies to support the digital transformation of Samsung Heavy Industries’ shipyard and its business ambitions. MoU aims to improve shipyard production capacity and efficiency through model-based manufacturing, operations simulation and optimization. Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)...
Huizhou Zhonghai Jinchen GardenWon the iF DESIGN AWARD 2022
The iF Design Award, founded in 1953, is organized annually by the Industrial Design Forum iF Industrie Forum Design, Germany’s oldest industrial design organization. For more than 60 years, it has been one of the world’s largest and most important international design awards, due to its philosophy of “independence, rigor and reliability”.
Tmarketing Upgrades its Website Design Services for Businesses Across Industries
Leading provider of digital marketing solutions, Tmarketing, announces an upgrade to its website design offerings to meet the diverse needs of businesses in and around Ho Chi Minh Chi City. The Tmarketing team recently announced upgrades to its website design services, in line with the goal of helping businesses, irrespective...
