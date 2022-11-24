Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REVH), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001, issued by the Company in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), effective as of the close of business on December 2, 2022, if at the Company’s Special Meeting on December 2, 2022 the requisite stockholders of the Company approve (the “Stockholder Approval”) the proposed amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter Amendment”) and the proposed amendment to that certain Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated March 17, 2021 (the “Trust Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, a New York limited purpose trust company, as trustee (“Continental”), in each case, as described in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2022, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

10 HOURS AGO