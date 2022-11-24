ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Indian Visa for Australian, Spanish, Belgian and Austrian

Blessed of course, India attracts millions of travelers from all over the world with an attractive trip to India all year round. There are many reasons to visit India be it mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, lonely islands or vibrant metropolises, culinary delights or local drinks, spiritual vacations or romantic vacations. Australians, like most nationalities, first need a visa to travel to India. A tourist visa is required to visit. The Government of India issues Indian tourist visas to Australians which are valid for up to 90 consecutive days. The Indian Visa for Australian Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere to apply. The tourist visa can be applied for through the online eVisa system. This is an online paperless Indian visa application process for Australian residents.
The Independent

Police arrest 49 as they break up European drugs ‘super cartel’

Police in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency has said.Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8 and 19.The agency said police forces involved in “Operation Desert Light” targeted both the “command-and-control centre and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe”.Over 30 tonnes of drugs were seized during the investigations run in Spain, France, Belgium,...
The Guardian

EasyJet bookings return to pre-Covid levels as it cuts losses

Bookings at easyJet for Christmas, the ski season and other peak periods have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the airline has said after it dramatically reduced its full-year loss to £178m. “Peak holiday weeks this winter, such as October half-term and Christmas week in the UK, are back to...
The Independent

Suella Braverman wants ‘safe country list to fast-track asylum seekers’ removal’

Rishi Sunak’s government is considering plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle small boats crossings, it has been reported.Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to want to revive a New Labour government policy which would see a “white list” of countries deemed to be safe by the Home Office.Asylum claims of citizens from those countries would largely be regarded as unfounded, unless they are able to provide contrasting evidence – with no right of appeal, according to The Times.The newspaper reported that the list would include Albania. Albanians accounted...
Woonsocket Call

Balloons Unlimited Offers Custom Balloon Theme Party Decorations in India

Whether it’s a birthday, baby shower, anniversary, wedding, or any other special occasion, Balloons Unlimited brings world-class balloons and party decorations at affordable costs across India. Balloon Unlimited is one of the leading Balloons & Party decorators in India to provide customers with any desired decoration. Be it a...
Woonsocket Call

Junk Clearance Scotland 1 Year in Business Offering Top Notch Home Clearance Services in Edinburgh, UK

Junk Clearance Scotland, a full-service clearance and waste management company is celebrating 1 year in business offering top-notch home clearance services in Edinburgh, UK. Also Offering Junk Removal, Garden Clearances and Garage Clearances. EDINBURGH, UK - Junk Clearance Scotland, a full-service clearance and rubbish removal company in Edinburgh, UK, is...
Woonsocket Call

PKKP and Rio Tinto to create Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation

The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in 2020. In accordance with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy