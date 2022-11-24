Blessed of course, India attracts millions of travelers from all over the world with an attractive trip to India all year round. There are many reasons to visit India be it mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, lonely islands or vibrant metropolises, culinary delights or local drinks, spiritual vacations or romantic vacations. Australians, like most nationalities, first need a visa to travel to India. A tourist visa is required to visit. The Government of India issues Indian tourist visas to Australians which are valid for up to 90 consecutive days. The Indian Visa for Australian Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere to apply. The tourist visa can be applied for through the online eVisa system. This is an online paperless Indian visa application process for Australian residents.

10 HOURS AGO