Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Indian Visa for Australian, Spanish, Belgian and Austrian
Blessed of course, India attracts millions of travelers from all over the world with an attractive trip to India all year round. There are many reasons to visit India be it mountains or plains, beaches or backwaters, wildlife tours or adventure activities, lonely islands or vibrant metropolises, culinary delights or local drinks, spiritual vacations or romantic vacations. Australians, like most nationalities, first need a visa to travel to India. A tourist visa is required to visit. The Government of India issues Indian tourist visas to Australians which are valid for up to 90 consecutive days. The Indian Visa for Australian Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere to apply. The tourist visa can be applied for through the online eVisa system. This is an online paperless Indian visa application process for Australian residents.
The Kashmir Files: Film festival jury head’s comments on Modi government-backed movie triggers row
A contentious Indian film endorsed by the Hindu nationalist federal government has again stirred controversy after it was described as a “propaganda vulgar movie” by the Israeli jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the region as theirs, but control only parts of it.The Kashmir Files, which presents a fictionalised account of the exodus of Hindu pandits from the Muslim-majority region in the 90s, has been mired in controversy since its release in March this year.Israeli filmmaker...
Suella Braverman wants ‘safe country list to fast-track asylum seekers’ removal’
Rishi Sunak’s government is considering plans to fast-track the removal of asylum seekers from designated “safe” countries in an effort to tackle small boats crossings, it has been reported.Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to want to revive a New Labour government policy which would see a “white list” of countries deemed to be safe by the Home Office.Asylum claims of citizens from those countries would largely be regarded as unfounded, unless they are able to provide contrasting evidence – with no right of appeal, according to The Times.The newspaper reported that the list would include Albania. Albanians accounted...
EasyJet flying high after Covid crisis
After two years of billion-pound losses, Britain’s biggest budget airline has reported a bumper summer as air fares soar.Between July and September, easyJet made a headline profit of £674m – equivalent to more than £20 in average profit from each passenger.The Luton-based carrier has revealed its full-year results for the 12 months ending 30 September 2022.The headline loss will still show a loss for the full financial year of £178m – or £20,000 an hour. But for almost all of the first half, UK travel restrictions were in place.Less than a year ago, fears about the omicron strain led to...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Woonsocket Call
Distinguished gastroenterologist Dr. Akram Ismail intends to enhance the practice of gastroenterology in Egypt
Dr. Akram Ismail, a licensed and award-winning gastroenterologist, returns home after huge success in the United States to help advance gastroenterology in Egypt. Dr. Akram Ismail, a gastroenterology specialist with more than forty years of involvement with the medical field, is reportedly returning to Egypt to give back to the community after achieving colossal accomplishments in the US as a medical care professional. This is without a doubt one of the most outstanding instances of homecoming in ongoing memory.
Woonsocket Call
For The First Time, Premier Japanese Watch Retailer, Ginza Watches, Is Available Online
Known for being a boutique luxury watch store in Tokyo, Ginza Watches has expanded to an online store, opening up to a much broader market. The online store becomes the sixth store and the first online “location,” with the other five stores existing as brick-and-mortar locations. Watches are...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Woonsocket Call
PKKP and Rio Tinto to create Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation
The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to create the Juukan Gorge Legacy Foundation after signing a remedy agreement regarding the tragic destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara region of Western Australia in 2020. In accordance with...
Comments / 0