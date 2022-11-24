Read full article on original website
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
As the virus mutates, the most common COVID symptoms appear to be changing, too
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is devastating precisely because it can worm its way into so many different organs and systems in the body. That manifests as different symptoms, from fever to trouble breathing, although an infection can be asymptomatic, too — that is, no symptoms at all.
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Woman plagued by urinary tract infections until she begins drinking an 8-ounce glass of cranberry juice every day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This story is used for anecdotal purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. If you suffer from frequent UTIs, it's best to consult a doctor.
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed
Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Ticks Aren’t the Only Troublesome Pests Found on Deer: Hunters Asked to Help With Keds Research
Ticks may not be the only bugs that deer hunters should be concerned about this season. Penn State is conducting research on keds, a biting fly found on deer that may be a vector of disease, much like ticks. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College...
