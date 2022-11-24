I-25 reopens near Thornton following crash
THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash on Thanksgiving.
The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near I-25 and 136th Avenue.See travel times and delays here
The Thornton Police Department said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 6