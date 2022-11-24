I-25 reopens near Thornton following crash

THORNTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 have reopened following a crash on Thanksgiving.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near I-25 and 136th Avenue.

The Thornton Police Department said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

