Neurology News Network for the week ending November 26, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Findings from a meta-analysis of trials that assessed long-term aquatic exercise training in multiple sclerosis (MS) suggest that this type of therapeutic approach has positive effects on fatigue and balance, and could be a potentially effective strategy in occupational therapy of patients with MS.Led by Brandon S. Shaw, PhD, executive director, University of Essex, a total of 16 trials comprising of 794 participants met the eligibility criteria and were further analyzed. Trials were either experimental, such as case-control studies, randomized and non-randomized controlled trials, and case series. The studies included adults aged 19 years and older with MS, had a land-based therapy, control, conventional therapy, or other intervention as the comparison separate from aquatic therapy, and reported on balance, fatigue, and motor function outcomes. Using the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), 4 trials spanning 163 patients demonstrated improved physical fatigue to a greater extent with aquatic therapy than control group. Similarly, investigators also found that using aquatic therapy significantly improves cognitive function compared with controls on MFIS.

2 DAYS AGO