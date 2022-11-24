Read full article on original website
Prioritizing Cognition and Adapting to Novel Therapeutics in Multiple Sclerosis
Experts in neurology discuss changes in cognitive health and the role that sphingosine-1-phospate receptor modulators and disease-modifying therapies play in MS management. THE FIELD OF CLINICAL CARE for multiple sclerosis (MS) has evolved drastically since the turn of the century, and as new, more advanced therapies have been introduced, the need to adapt care correspondingly has emerged. The demonstrated efficacy of these novel therapies has allowed clinicians to shift their focus toward some lingering difficulties still faced by patients, namely cognitive issues.
Insomnia Diagnosis During Pregnancy Increased in the United States, Analysis Shows
A recent cross-sectional analysis showed an increase in coded diagnoses of insomnia during pregnancy in the United States over time. Findings from a large, nationally representative collection of data in the United States from 2006 to 2017 showed that over time, the diagnosis of insomnia during pregnancy in both delivery and non-delivery hospitalizations, has increased.1 This was the largest such analysis assessing maternal outcomes on those who have been diagnosed with insomnia during pregnancy. Additionally, this analysis included a diverse sample expected to be generalizable for the general population.
Aquatic Therapy Improves MS Fatigue, MS Disease Pathology Not Defined by Courses, Rituximab Shows Positive Effect in Myasthenia Gravis
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 26, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Findings from a meta-analysis of trials that assessed long-term aquatic exercise training in multiple sclerosis (MS) suggest that this type of therapeutic approach has positive effects on fatigue and balance, and could be a potentially effective strategy in occupational therapy of patients with MS.Led by Brandon S. Shaw, PhD, executive director, University of Essex, a total of 16 trials comprising of 794 participants met the eligibility criteria and were further analyzed. Trials were either experimental, such as case-control studies, randomized and non-randomized controlled trials, and case series. The studies included adults aged 19 years and older with MS, had a land-based therapy, control, conventional therapy, or other intervention as the comparison separate from aquatic therapy, and reported on balance, fatigue, and motor function outcomes. Using the Modified Fatigue Impact Scale (MFIS), 4 trials spanning 163 patients demonstrated improved physical fatigue to a greater extent with aquatic therapy than control group. Similarly, investigators also found that using aquatic therapy significantly improves cognitive function compared with controls on MFIS.
Changing the Way Multiple Sclerosis Disease Progression is Perceived: Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, FRCPC
The professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba provided insight on a recently published paper which challenges the way multiple sclerosis is categorized and treated. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "We felt it was time to reevaluate where we were with that issue, particularly given the...
Although Increased, Risk of Epilepsy and Seizures Following COVID-19 Remain Low
The relative risk of epilepsy or seizures after COVID-19 infection, compared with influenza infection, was more marked amongst children and non-hospitalized individuals over the 6-month time horizon. Recently published findings from a study using electronic health records showed that the risk for developing subsequent seizures or epilepsy 6 months after...
