Falcons' Run Game Poses Challenge vs. Commanders: 5 Questions Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Washington Commanders will be challenged in the trenches by Cordarrelle Patterson, Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons' run game.

The Washington Commanders are preparing for a massive test Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons ... a game that could dictate the playoff picture for the NFC.

To learn more about the current state of affairs with the Commanders' opponent for the weekend, we spoke with Falcon Report contributor Daniel Flick .

1. The Falcons are in the playoff hunt this season despite many believing this would be a rebuilding year. Why are the Falcons beating those expectations?

The Falcons have partially capitalized on a weak division around them, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFC South with just a 5-5 record. But even then, Atlanta's only one game out of a wildcard spot.

The primary reason behind the team's success has been the improvement of the offensive line and running game. The Falcons hold the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense, averaging nearly 160 yards per game on the ground. Running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier have seen the brunt of the work, while quarterback Marcus Mariota's running threat has created a three-headed monster for defenses to defend.

2. Kyle Pitts has struggled in the box score this season, but he'll be nonexistent on Sunday after he was placed on IR. How is this a big loss for the Falcons?

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has stressed all season long that Pitts is a huge part of what the team does offensively, from drawing additional coverage to being a heavily improved blocker.

Pitts missed Atlanta's Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay earlier this year, a game in which the offense failed to score for three quarters against a defense that had really struggled going in. Despite the inconsistency in his involvement, he's the most proven weapon the Falcons have, now forcing first-round rookie receiver Drake London into the spotlight.

3. What's one thing people should know about the Falcons that people cannot find in a box score?

It's a team filled with fight. The Falcons have only lost one game by more than one possession, a 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when they were without their top two cornerbacks. But through it all, Atlanta's fully bought in to what Smith wants to do, and the team truly never feels out of any game.

The Falcons nearly overcame a 28-3 deficit in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, just one week after blowing a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter. They've found different ways to win - and lose - close games, but 10 of 11 contests have come down to a few plays here and there late in the fourth quarter.

4. If the Falcons win on Sunday, what would be the reason why?

Atlanta's offensive line turns in a stellar performance. Washington holds the NFL's sixth-best rushing defense and recorded five sacks a week ago, speaking to the strength of its defensive front.

The Falcons have managed to out-physical some of the league's most physical teams up front, including the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, but the Commanders ' defensive line might just be the best Atlanta's seen all season. When the rushing game's been ineffective, the Falcons have really struggled to move the ball, making the trench warfare all the more important.

5. What's your prediction for Sunday's game?

Commanders 20, Falcons 13.

Washington has played terrific football of late, winning five of its last six and truly rallying around quarterback Taylor Heinicke . In a game where keeping Mariota clean and getting the ball out quick will be important, being down to its third string left guard and not having Pitts will prove to be too much to overcome for Atlanta.

