Read full article on original website
Related
Gwendoline Christie Just Admitted That Her "Wednesday" Character, Larissa Weems, Was The First Time She Felt "Beautiful On Screen," And It Kind Of Broke My Heart
"It was an opportunity to create that and to inhabit that sort of impenetrable, imperious character with that classic idea of femininity."
Black Hills Pioneer
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry's chemistry
'Causeway' director Lila Neugebauer knew Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry would immediately bond with each other. The filmmaker admitted that it was vital Jennifer's returning soldier Lynsey and Brian's mechanic character James have great chemistry on screen and she had a feeling that the two actors would work well together.
Black Hills Pioneer
Stanley Tucci feared he'd never eat with family again
Stanley Tucci was "like a ghost in [his] own house" when he had cancer. The 62-year-old actor - who has three adult children with late first wife Kathryn Spath and Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with wife Felicity Blunt - was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017 and he admitted he reached a period where he "didn't see the point of living" if he would no longer be able to enjoy the pleasure of enjoying a meal with his loved ones again.
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel & Finn’s 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photos: ‘Love You’
The Ticket to Paradise star Julia Roberts, 55, officially has two young adult kids, as her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, turned 18 on Nov. 28. “18 Love you,” the brunette beauty captioned the throwback snapshot of her two babies. In the family photo, Julia was pictured holding one of the kids up and gasping in astonishment. She wore a sleeveless dress and had her brunette locks tied up in an effortless, yet chic, updo.
Comments / 0