Los Angeles, CA

Citrus County Chronicle

Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Monday night. The win was the Nuggets’ third in a row following a home loss last Tuesday against lowly Detroit.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Porzingis scores 41, Wizards beat Wolves after Towns hurt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn't too...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns' Watson back from NFL ban, clear to start in Houston

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead. The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Booth was held out of Minnesota's win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA

