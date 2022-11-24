Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
Black Hills Pioneer
King Charles 'feared the influence of The Crown'
King Charles worried that the start of his reign would be overshadowed by his past, according to a royal expert. Katie Nicholl believes that the 74-year-old monarch was previously concerned about the potentially damaging influence of 'The Crown', the hit Netflix series.
Black Hills Pioneer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘proud’ of partnership giving 500 handbags to women searching for work
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is “proud” of a partnership with an accessories brand donating 500 handbags to women searching for work in Britain. She spoke as it emerged on Monday (28.11.22) American firm Cuyana is donating its structured tote bags, which usually cost £205, to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, for which the duchess has been a patron since 2019.
