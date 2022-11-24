ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

Little Brothers hopes for hefty TV6 Canathon turnout in Copper Country

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the non-profit Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) U.P Chapter in Hancock say they are hoping for a good turnout from this year’s TV6 Canathon. Food donated to LBFE goes towards the organization’s food pantry, which fills non-perishable food bags that are...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Child Care Coalition is teaming up with the Community Foundation of Marquette County to address the need for child care in the community. The organizations are bringing a child care business lab pilot program to the area. Marquette-Alger RESA, Great Start to Quality...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
IRON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
