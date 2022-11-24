Read full article on original website
WLUC
Little Brothers hopes for hefty TV6 Canathon turnout in Copper Country
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers with the non-profit Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) U.P Chapter in Hancock say they are hoping for a good turnout from this year’s TV6 Canathon. Food donated to LBFE goes towards the organization’s food pantry, which fills non-perishable food bags that are...
WLUC
‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon. From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays. Executive Director of Hiawatha Music...
WLUC
Marquette County Child Care Coalition announces pilot program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Child Care Coalition is teaming up with the Community Foundation of Marquette County to address the need for child care in the community. The organizations are bringing a child care business lab pilot program to the area. Marquette-Alger RESA, Great Start to Quality...
WLUC
MTU’s Rozsa Center prepares for 24th annual Home for the Holidays Gift Market
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff of Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center is preparing for its Home for the Holidays Gift Market. 28 vendors will be set up inside the center’s lobby as part of Small Business Saturday. It is an event the center has held for...
WLUC
MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
wnmufm.org
WILX-TV
