Photos: 2022 Gobble Wobble for Kids’ Food Basket

By Rachel Van Gilder
 4 days ago

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners came out to East Grad Rapids Middle School on Thanksgiving morning for a fun run to help feed West Michigan kids.

The Gobble Wobble, now in its 17th year, supports Kids’ Food Basket, which provides 10,000 sack meals for children each day. The main 5K run/walk was preceded by the “Widdle Wobble” for kids.

See photos from the event below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LY3bA_0jMj4Mh400
    The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8aSn_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ify4c_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3265pk_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UuATz_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr305_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sARY_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCXmy_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR9ZC_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4qDk_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKcdF_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WbZzE_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VbmkA_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRgKU_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5U6z_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL9TT_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlCC4_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YITxF_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bjpxt_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTe4w_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHsjb_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIKb1_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujbtu_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F7c4_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJa6u_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3O1O_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bmdM_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lbN1_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDV6G_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTSIp_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9pUn_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNIY3_0jMj4Mh400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0lb6_0jMj4Mh400
You can donate to Kids’ Food Basket online .

