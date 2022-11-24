Photos: 2022 Gobble Wobble for Kids’ Food Basket

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners came out to East Grad Rapids Middle School on Thanksgiving morning for a fun run to help feed West Michigan kids.

The Gobble Wobble, now in its 17th year, supports Kids’ Food Basket, which provides 10,000 sack meals for children each day. The main 5K run/walk was preceded by the “Widdle Wobble” for kids.

See photos from the event below:

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Gobble Wobble Fun Run to support Kids’ Food Basket marked its 17th year on Nov. 24, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

You can donate to Kids’ Food Basket online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.