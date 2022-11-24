Road running: Johnny Sokoll, Olga Kosichenko are top turkeys in 73rd Lou Marli Run

Read full article on original website
Related
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 28, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
CYO Sunday: Youth basketball breaks out across Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball erupted across Staten Island Sunday afternoon. We stopped by Holy Child and Holy Family to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
HS boys’ hoops: Xavier Barrow, Susan Wagner pass early-season test against city power, 60-53
Most Valuable Player Xavier Barrow finished with a game-high 20 points, including two big three-pointers down the stretch, as Susan Wagner upended James Monroe 60-53 in a NYC Prospects Sunday Service Menu encounter at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center in Brooklyn. The Falcons, who also received...
Getting a look at Pete Davidson and Colin Jost’s John F. Kennedy ferry at this Staten Island spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat purchased by “Saturday Night Live” luminaries and borough natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost has remained close to home. The ferryboat John F. Kennedy has been seen at Caddell Dry Dock on Richmond Terrace in West Brighton.
Trattoria Oliveto brightens a Dongan Hills corner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Reggie Hadzi retired from the restaurant business about two years ago — or so he thought. After a brief respite during COVID and a trip back to his hometown Ulcinj, Montenegro, the chef longed to be back in the business. With some family encouragement came the birth of Trattoria Oliveto at 1642 Hylan Blvd. in Dongan Hills.
Car careens through fence in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Emergency personnel responded to a car that careened through a fence in Dongan Hills on Sunday night. The accident occurred around 8 p.m., at the corner of Jefferson Street and Buel Avenue.
Where did you eat on Thanksgiving? | From the editor
Hope you can squeeze me in between the turkey (about 41 bucks for a 16-18 pound Butterball, up about 24 percent from last year), and mashed the Idaho (about $1.49 a pound, up about 20 percent) leftovers. That’s if you could afford a turkey, or even cook it. Don’t...
Best diners on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are triple threats: Good food, good prices, good service. For the penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diners in the borough, and they nominated 21 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Monday, Nov. 28, at 11 p.m., until Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Say cheese! Staten Island families pose for their holiday cards with the Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered last weekend inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our Advance...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com says this home, located at 417 Ocean Terrace on Todt Hill, a newly renovated custom home sitting on a hill, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Priced at $1,995,000, the kitchen comes with a host of Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry...
Mayor Adams signs bills to improve diversity within FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams and a host of city officials celebrated a bill package signing Monday that marked the latest local initiative to improve diversity at the FDNY. The five-bill package will require the department to create a plan to recruit and retain diverse candidates, retrofit...
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
HS football: Curtis survives PSAL A Conference quarterfinal scare vs. James Madison
Curtis had all of its weapons on display Saturday, as it knocked off Madison, 20-16, in a PSAL A Conference quarterfinal tilt in St. George. Quarterback Chris Arfanis spread the ball over the field as the Warrior passing game gave Madison fits for most of the first half. Elijah Daniels, Chauncey Mims, Jayden Wright and Miles McGoy took turns making big plays as the Knights concentrated on stopping the Warriors’ ground game.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
Staten Island Ferry to run modified service Sunday night into Monday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11 p.m., until Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour, and from...
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0