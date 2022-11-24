Road running: Johnny Sokoll, Olga Kosichenko are top turkeys in 73rd Lou Marli Run

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Francis James (Frank) Egelhof, 66, died peacefully at his home in Morganville, N.J., on October 29, 2022. Frank was born in Illinois and moved to Staten Island as a child in 1960, residing first in Huguenot and later in New Dorp. After attending New Dorp High School, Frank joined the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge, he worked at the P&G plant in Port Ivory, S.I., then earned a B.A. at the College of Staten Island. He later founded his own petrochemical analysis firm, where he worked until his retirement. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Egelhof, and brother William, he is survived by his beloved life companion, Sharon Madden, her son Christopher and his fiancée Amanda, brothers Michael Egelhof and John Egelhof (Lois), sisters Kristin Choo, Anne Ritchie, Teresa Egelhof, Mary Pendergast, Jennifer Egelhof (John Ryan) and eleven adoring nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO