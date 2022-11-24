Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Cher declares she and younger boyfriend love each other
Cher says she and her younger boyfriend love each other. The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, also defended the 40-year age gap between her and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards by saying he “came after me”.
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel & Finn’s 18th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photos: ‘Love You’
The Ticket to Paradise star Julia Roberts, 55, officially has two young adult kids, as her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, turned 18 on Nov. 28. “18 Love you,” the brunette beauty captioned the throwback snapshot of her two babies. In the family photo, Julia was pictured holding one of the kids up and gasping in astonishment. She wore a sleeveless dress and had her brunette locks tied up in an effortless, yet chic, updo.
Sir Elton John will support his kids if they become musicians
Sir Elton John will support his sons if they follow him into the music industry. The 75-year-old singer has Zachary, 11 and Elijah, nine, with his husband David Furnish, and Elton has promised to support his kids in whatever careers they choose.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcome baby boy, Bronze
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are celebrating the holidays a little early this year. The couple welcomed their second child on Monday, announcing the birth of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on social media.
