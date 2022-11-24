ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
shefinds

The One Thanksgiving Side You Should Never Eat If You Want To Lose Weight, Experts Say

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we all know what that means: family, friends, football, and, of course, lots and lots of food. Many of us are anticipating plates full of turkey, potatoes, and roasted veggies galore. Unfortunately, as scrumptious as Thanksgiving dinner can be, it can also really pack in the calories if you’re not careful, which can make enjoying the holiday difficult for those of us trying to slim down. However, you can absolutely still enjoy a delicious meal with your family without slowing your weight loss progress. It’s all about making healthy decisions. And according to experts, that means leaving certain foods off of your plate, including one seriously salty, carby option: boxed stuffing.
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
TODAY.com

The best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had was from KFC

The night before Thanksgiving in 2001, our entire household was exhausted. My father was working two jobs to support our family, which had expanded to four kids when my youngest brother was born nearly two years prior. My mother was juggling raising four children and working part-time. Even we kids were worn out: I was laser-focused on tests and how eighth grade was winding to a close and high school would soon start. My older brother, Earl, was also probably tired from school, while the youngest two, Neil and Ethan, likely exhausted themselves after a crying fit.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
CBS Sacramento

These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
cohaitungchi.com

What Is the Boiled Egg Diet and Is It As Crazy As It Sounds?

Eggs are a preferred meals identified for his or her protein content material in addition to a supply of vitamins together with vitamin D. A fad weight loss program referred to as the boiled egg weight loss program seeks to make the most of the advantages of eggs by incorporating them closely into one's day by day meals routine.
Delish

Christmas Brie

Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
The Kitchn

For a Perfectly Roasted Turkey, Skip the Roasting Pan

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the nostalgic ideal: Presenting a beautifully golden, glistening, crispy-skin whole turkey to the table on Thanksgiving, à la Norman Rockwell’s painting Freedom from Want. If you’re hosting the big feast this year, you might be considering investing in some new gear, like a pretty platter for the turkey and an instant-read thermometer. But the good news is that you can skip buying a roasting pan and swap in something you probably already have: a sheet pan.
