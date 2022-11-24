Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Citrus County Chronicle
Goalless Mexico on brink of World Cup elimination
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mexico’s inability to score — or stop Lionel Messi — has put the team on the edge of missing the knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1978. Mexico has gone without a World Cup goal for 384...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 9
Highlights from the ninth day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Citrus County Chronicle
Protester with rainbow flag runs onto field at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Normal thing to do': Japanese fans tidy up at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The sight of Japanese fans at a World Cup bagging trash after a match — win or lose — always surprises non-Japanese. Japanese players are famous for doing the same in their team dressing room: hanging up towels, cleaning the floor, and even leaving a thank-you note.
Cummins does not want to lose Australia's realistic chance at WTC final (once again)
With tough away series to follow later, it is crucial for Australia to maximise their points in their home series this summer
Citrus County Chronicle
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.
Comments / 0