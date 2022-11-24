ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adele says fans 'wouldn't have liked' her original Las Vegas show

Adele has worked her "absolute a** off" to create her Las Vegas show. The 34-year-old singer previously postponed her entire residency, just 24 hours before the opening night, after her team suffered a COVID outbreak, and Adele has now confessed that her fans "wouldn’t have liked" the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show

Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cher declares she and younger boyfriend love each other

Cher says she and her younger boyfriend love each other. The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer, 76, also defended the 40-year age gap between her and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards by saying he “came after me”.
Tina Knowles says Jay Z would succeed as NFL owner

Jay Z has been tipped for success as an NFL team owner by his mother-in-law Tina Knowles. The rapper is rumoured to be interested in becoming a sports magnate and was even said to have met with Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos to discuss a potential bid if the Washington Commanders football team are put up for sale by owner Daniel Snyder.
WASHINGTON STATE
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life

Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".

