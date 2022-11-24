Read full article on original website
The Pokémon Community Has Discovered a Major Issue With Scarlet and Violet's Battle Stadium
The issues surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are largely performance-based; low framerate, extreme pop in, and camera clipping are just a few examples. But now Pokémon fans have seemingly discovered a new issue in Scarlet and Violet that is having a big impact on the competitive battling scene.
Fall Guys - Official World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Three iconic costumes featuring Ryu, Cammy, and Akuma are available now in Fall Guys. Additionally, a number of other goodies from Capcom are also available now until November 30 in the Fall Guys store. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 Deals
Black Friday has passed, but there are still deals to be found. We're moving towards post-Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, deals now, so it's time to get stuck into some of the very best Nintendo deals. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle deal from basically every Black Friday of the past is back once again, and is now live at Best Buy Cyber Monday and GameStop Cyber Monday If you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch as a gift for someone, the Mario Kart 8 Black bundle is perfect.
A Challenge from Cassiopeia - Starfall Street
A Challenge from Cassiopeia is the final quest in the Starfall Street pathway. After defeating all 5 of the Star Team bosses across Paldea, you'll be called to Uva/Naranja Academy to face Cassiopeia. In this walkthrough, we'll take you through how to prepare and take on Cassiopeia in this showdown in Mesagoza.
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
Andor: Season 1 Review
Andor is one of the very best TV shows of the year and as good as Star Wars has been in a long, long time. Andor Season 1 reviewed by Simon Cardy. All 12 episodes are now available to stream on Disney+.
Wingspan Is Discounted 28% for Cyber Monday
Wingspan isn't your typical board game. Sure, you'll spend the game trying to win by hatching eggs and getting new birds, but the real win is the bird facts you learn along the way. This award-winning game is ideal for your nerdiest friends (read: me) or your most contemplative kid, because you'll likely get lost in conversation about the beautiful artwork on each card or the fascinating true trivia you'll learn about birds. Get Wingspan for just $46.99 from Amazon and get learnin'.
Game Scoop! Presents: The 100 Questions Challenge (2022)
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! It's our annual 100 Questions feast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Tina Amini -- have 100 questions to guess five different games. Can they do it? Play along at home!. Watch...
SpiderHeck - Official New Update Trailer
SpiderHeck's Trials of Jazeps update is available now. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the update, bringing new maps, custom tiers, and more to the couch co-op brawler game.
Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Wholesome Christmas Cheer With New Free Games Everyday
The Holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes a lot of free time to play video games. While you might have all the time to play new games, you might be a bit concerned about the lack of titles in your game library. However, worry not, as Epic Games Store might have just the sale that you've been searching for.
Starship Troopers: Extermination Announced
Developer Offworld Industries has announced Starship Troopers: Extermination, an upcoming 12-player PvE first-person shooter for PC that's inspired by the cult-classic 1997 sci-fi film. It's due to launch into Early Access sometime in 2023. Take a look at the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots in the gallery below.
Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore
The Treasure Map for Washed Ashore is found on Alberich Island, however, you cannot reach it until you've completed the Forging Destiny main quest and picked up a new piece of equipment. Alberich Island - Treasure Map 1 - Washed Ashore. * Prerequisite: Complete the Forging Destiny main quest. Rewards:
Save $30 On Mysterium This Cyber Monday
Get your kids and friends into tabletop games with this classic one-versus-all mystery game. Mysterium is one of our favorite games for big groups because it's easy to learn and only lasts about 45 minutes. Get Mysterium for just $24.99 from Amazon today. Don't miss out on Amazon's massive buy...
Cyber Monday: Your Last Chance to Grab an Xbox Series S at a Massive Discount
Xbox Series S consoles received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189 at Amazon. We saw the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK quickly followed suit over Black Friday. Now it's Cyber Monday, and it's your last chance to cop this amazing Xbox Deal; it will expire at the end of the day, November 28.
Sonic Frontiers Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a marketing term for the Monday after Thanksgiving, when retailers roll out their online sales. It's basically an extension of Black Friday, and Black Friday 2022 was pretty great for deals, actually. The Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers. Those Sonic Frontier deals have now extended into Cyber Monday.
The Settlers: New Allies - Official Developer Update Video
The Settlers: New Allies will be available on Windows PC on February 17, 2023, and is available for pre-order now on Windows PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for Xbox, PlayStation, Amazon Luna, and Nintendo Switch. Join creative director Christian...
Score an Xbox Series S for Under $200 With This Cyber Monday Deal
Cyber Monday deals have started, and with it the best deal we've seen yet on the Xbox Series S console. The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as $239.99 on Black Friday and we thought that was the best deal we were going to get. We were wrong. Right now, Amazon is still offering the Xbox Series S Holiday console for $239.99. However, if you enter the coupon code "XBOX" during checkout (it may be automatically applied when you click the link below), you'll also get a free $40 Amazon credit. Amazon credit is basically as good as cash, and that means you're effectively paying $199.99 for this current gen console.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2022: Grab an Xbox Series X Refrigerator for $55
Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.
The Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Gaming Chairs Still Live
Black Friday was technically on Friday, but the whole deal event doesn't abide by any rules anymore. In fact, there are still deals happening now on gaming chairs. You can also save a ton on video games and a whole lot more, so be sure to take a look around and get the drop on the best deals.
The Applecore - Buried Treasure 1 - Mining Glory
Once you've picked up the Mining Glory map, the Treasure can be collected deep within The Applecore. But before you can even collect the Treasure Map in Nidavellir, you'll need to complete the Forging Destiny main quest. The Applecore - Buried Treasure 1 - Mining Glory. Prerequisite: Complete the Forging...
