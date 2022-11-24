Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday sales are still here. It's nice that there is so much time to save so much money on so many cool things, isn't it?. Speaking of cool things, you can keep all kinds of things cold in this Xbox Series X replica 8-can mini fridge. And you can also put it right next to your REAL Series X and see who gets confused when they try to play games or grab a drink in the middle of your next gaming session. The fridge is normally $99, but now you can bring it home for a cool $55. Not bad at all. For more sweet Walmart action, check out our deals round-up for Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

1 DAY AGO