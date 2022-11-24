ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Giants owner wants player input on playing surface at MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, is slated to get a new playing surface following the 2022 season. It was initially planned to be another artificial, synthetic surface, but Giants owner John Mara said this weekend that he is going to speak with his players and get their input on what the new surface should be.
3 players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following loss of Kyle Pitts

Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign to lessen the loss of Kyle Pitts. The stats might not have been there for Kyle Pitts, but the Atlanta Falcons losing him to injury is a huge deal. He made so many contributions to this offense that the public will never know about. The offense is going to have to have numerous players step up in his absence.
ATLANTA, GA
