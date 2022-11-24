ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers enjoy Thanksgiving feast on L train

By Storyful, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBy49_0jMj3UKb00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Passengers on a train in New York City were treated to a Thanksgiving meal during their evening commute on Tuesday.

Footage captured by Haylee Pentek shows a long table set up with traditional Thanksgiving food including turkey, sweet potato and macaroni and cheese.

“The mac and cheese was fire,” Pentek said on her Tik Tok post, and told Storyful that she happened across the celebration by chance while on the L train. “I just stepped on the train, I’m not sure who the organization was,” she added.

According to local reports, the act of kindness was courtesy of Chef Bea from Bea’s Kitchen in East New York.

“The experience is indescribable, the people, the love, the energy,” Chef Bea posted on Instagram. “For some this was their 1st Thanksgiving, some were having a bad week, some were just there for love! No matter who we all ate from the same TABLE!!”

This isn’t the first feast on the L train. Back in 2019, a cloth-covered table was set up on a Canarsie-bound L train. People handed out plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and yams to commuters in the subway car.

At the time, rider Andrew Toranzo told PIX11 he had “never seen so many smiling commuters on the L train before!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Customers work to save iconic East Village candy store

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it’s owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.  He opened the store in 1974. As the 50th anniversary approaches, they’re celebrating a greater milestone. Alvarez turns 90 years […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Champagne is a must at the Champers Social Club in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything at the Champers Social Club is elevated by the champagne. The Manhattan brunch spot serves elegant dishes like duck, quiche, salmon toast, and yogurt with figs. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got to sample the dishes during a recent visit to the Crosby Street spot. Watch her full report in the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’

Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Upscale Harlem Restaurant Is Back Open After Losing ‘Thousands of Dollars’ in Robbery

Harlem’s acclaimed Reverence, a tasting menu restaurant that temporarily closed after being vandalized earlier this month, is back open. In an interview with owner PIX11, owner Russell Jackson, a former contestant on “Iron Chef America,” says that an unidentified burglar entered his restaurant on the morning of November 5 and made off with computer equipment that he says is worth “thousands of dollars.” Since the restaurant reopened, Jackson launched a GoFundMe to help defray losses from the burglary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City settles into the holiday spirit

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People across New York City are getting into the holiday spirit. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more on this story in the video player. For even more holiday events around New York City, check out PIX11’s holiday event guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.  Thor Equities is proposing a $3 billion casino, indoor water park, hotels and a museum for the South Brooklyn tourist attraction that would be paid […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYC seniors get special Thanksgiving delivery

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of New York City seniors were treated to Thanksgiving dinner without the stress and mess of cooking it themselves. Hundreds of volunteers prepared and delivered more than 16,000 meals to homebound seniors across the five boroughs, according to Citymeals on Wheels. Citymeals on Wheels has been feeding New Yorkers for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Millions visit NYC for all the holiday events

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fiscal health of New York City relies heavily on tourism and the money generated by the industry. And retailers are doing everything they can this holiday season to get the millions of tourists who visit the city in the door. After reaching a record high of 66.6 million visitors who […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy