Superstar EU top laner will focus on content creation in 2023 after failing to find new LCS team
After a disappointing year with Team Liquid, League of Legends top laner Bwipo has confirmed that he will not be stepping onto the stage for the 2023 Spring Split. The 23-year-old veteran broke the news while streaming, and said that during the regular season, he’ll be working as a content creator for Liquid. He’ll be streaming his solo queue and Champion’s Queue matches as he prepares to join a team in the following summer.
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
How one CS:GO map has hurt Team Liquid over and over again
Every team in professional Counter-Strike has had its ups and downs with certain maps in the competitive pool. Even the greatest teams of all time, such as 2019 Astralis and 2015 Fnatic, have had to adjust their map bans during cold streaks. What is rarely seen at such a high...
The wait is over: CadiaN lifts his first big trophy as Heroic beat FaZe in Copenhagen
It was a long time in the wilderness for the Heroic captain who got the better of his Danish counterpart in a memorable grand final in Copenhagen’s Royal Arena. Though FaZe Clan were worthy opponents, they fell just short in a close-fought three-map affair. With this result, Heroic went...
T1 to kick off VCT 2023 season training with NA boot camp
But the League team is staying in Korea. The T1 VALORANT players are set to practice against North American teams prior to the start of the season next year, according to T1 player Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo. T1 will compete in the APAC international league in 2023 since the...
Spacestation Gaming reaches for the stars with pickup of legendary Halo roster
Only a month after a lower bracket gauntlet run that saw them earn a close second-place finish at the 2022 Halo World Championship, the roster that formerly competed under the Cloud9 banner has been acquired by Spacestation Gaming for next season’s revenge tour, the org announced today. The announcement...
League and VALORANT to introduce more tournaments for marginalized genders in 2023
Riot Games is set to increasingly host tournaments for marginalized genders across its titles starting in 2023. The expansion will directly and immediately involve VALORANT, while Riot’s more seasoned title, League of Legends, will need a bit more time before presenting an established tournament ecosystem for marginalized genders. VALORANT...
Not even Nicklas Bendtner could save Team Denmark in the BLAST Premier Fall showmatch
One of the most spectacular showmatches in CS:GO esports history featured 6v5 rounds, low gravity, players covered in fog on the stage, and the appearance of Nicklas Bendtner, one of the greatest Danish football players of all time. Nevertheless, the fan-voted Dream Team featuring s1mple and m0NESY ended up winning 16-12, putting on an incredible show along the way.
Bwipo claims Reddit plays big role in League roster decisions
After being unable to find a professional League of Legends team for the 2023 Spring Split, the newest Team Liquid content creator Bwipo claimed yesterday that Reddit has more influence on roster decisions than most fans realize. “Public opinion is really strong, it matters a lot,” he said. “I think...
Is Dota 2 balanced? One fan drops a research paper to find out
Each Dota 2 patch tries to reshape the game’s meta. The shifting meta causes players to constantly adapt and find the most powerful heroes of each patch to give themselves an edge. While the developers try their best to balance all heroes to make them equally viable options, it’s almost impossible to achieve the perfect equilibrium. But a research paper today revealed that Patch 7.32c has been close to pulling off the unthinkable.
Twistzz admires ‘villain’ CS:GO pro’s leadership skills, compares him to karrigan
Heroic’s CS:GO captain and AWPer cadiaN has undergone a long journey in CS:GO. From playing the first Major to spending years away from top-tier competition, he finally won an S-tier LAN championship in the form of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday and proved he’s one of the most outstanding in-game leaders in the world.
T1 locks in League of Legends coaching staff ahead of 2023
T1 has confirmed its League of Legends coaching staff today ahead of the 2023 LCK Spring Split. Former professional player and T1 top laner Kim “Roach” Kang-hee has rejoined the organization and will become one of the three coaches working with head coach Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong next season. Together with him, Kim “Sky” Ha-neul and Im “Tom” Jae-hyeon will form the new coaching staff for the next season.
Riot to address increasing prevalence of funneling in League’s ongoing preseason
One of the most polarizing strategies in the history of League of Legends has made a strong comeback thanks to this preseason’s jungle changes. The controversial gameplay tactic of funneling, in which League players expend all of their resources into one player with strange, support-oriented picks across the map, has made a strong comeback in this year’s preseason. This strategy has previously been tackled heavily by Riot due to its difficult counterplay, having been either nerfed or changed completely at multiple points over the past few years.
CS:GO caster Semmler makes transphobic comments while claiming to defend the women’s league he previously trashed
Current CS:GO commentator and former Overwatch League talent Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat’s name has surfaced on the internet following anti-trans comments regarding ESL Impact season two, a CS:GO tournament for marginalized genders that was finalized yesterday. “I’m afraid that you’ve been misled into believing that men can become...
DRX addresses League roster rumors circulating on social media
Every League of Legends fans knows that DRX had a magical run to 2022 League of Legends World Championship, but this current offseason has been anything but for the defending Summoner’s Cup winners. For example, the organization recently had to release a statement addressing some rumors that recently began to circulate on social media about their 2022 lineup.
CS:GO star dev1ce will make his in-game return sooner than expected
Dev1ce, a four-time CS:GO Major champion with Astralis, will play professionally again next month after spending an entire year on the sidelines, the organization announced today. Astralis will field the dedicated sniper for the upcoming CCT North Europe Series two playoffs in place of academy player Kristoffer “kristou” Aamand.
Over a week after release, are Pokémon fans still mad about the game’s performance?
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released 10 days ago, and it’s fair to say, the title didn’t drop without a hitch. There were bugs running rampant throughout the title. Despite the game being incredibly successful, the journey into the Paldea region has been plagued with bugs left, right, and center, and we don’t mean Rabsca.
Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous
Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile. In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.
Magic 30th anniversary edition sale mysteriously shuts down early, potentially to avoid more backlash
In a surprise move by Wizards of the Coast, sales for the 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box ended after only one hour today. The 30-year Magic: The Gathering anniversary edition box, priced at $999, has been a hot topic in the Magic community. Players and collectors were upset at the price point of non-tournament legal proxy cards, especially with there being very low odds of even cracking a Power Nine card within one of the four booster packs. Even top streamers from outside the MTG community like MoistCr1tikal jumped into the conversation over the weekend, calling the sale “not cool.”
Fortnite ‘Fracture’ event teasers show characters lost in space
Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games in the world thanks to the constant influx of content the game receives. In addition, the game also holds exclusive events that players can only view live, such as the most recent “Collision” event that ended Chapter Three, season two. As players prepare for the “Fracture” event in just a few days, Epic Games is sharing some telling teasers.
