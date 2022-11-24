Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Live-Action TV Musical Cast, Airdate and More Details
It's a tale as old as time that's finally coming to TV: Disney's Beauty and the Beast is getting a live-action musical later this year. Riding off of the success of The Little Mermaid Live!, the live-action/animation hybrid production is said to already be in the works by two industry titans.
‘George & Tammy’ star Jessica Chastain on Wynette’s ‘rage and ferocity’
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain shine in Showtime’s drama about fabled country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette who couldn’t live with or without each other as they veered toward a collision course fueled by alcoholism, opioid addiction and emotional turmoil — none of which which failed to dampen their love. “George & Tammy,” premiering Dec. 4, tracks the duo’s relationship from their first meeting to their eventual marriage and divorce up through Wynette’s death — in 1998 at the too-young age of 55 — and everything in-between. The series was created by Abe Sylvia, who wrote the screenplay for...
CBS Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season as well as a star-studded one-hour animated special. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho.
Lily Collins Posts Joyous Video As She Kicks Off the Christmas Season
It may not be December yet, but Lily Collins is already spreading the Christmas cheer. The 33-year-old actress recently shared a few photos of herself getting into the spirit of the upcoming season on Instagram—and it's clear she's ready to share the joy of Christmas. In the first two...
Tim Allen's Santa Is Coming Back to Town! Everything We Know About 'The Santa Clauses' on Disney+
Scott Calvin is back! Tim Allen put on Santa's suit again for the new Disney+ original series, The Santa Clauses. In January 2022, it was announced that the Disney Legend would be reprising his beloved role as Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus for the limited series. The Santa Clauses sees...
Andy Cohen Delights Fans With Adorable Snap of His Mom Embracing John Mayer
Usually, Andy Cohen breaks the news about one of the Real Housewives franchises, but this past weekend, he apparently decided to take his work home with him. On Nov. 26, the Bravo TV personality and father of two shared an adorable photo of his mother, Evelyn, hugging singer/songwriter John Mayer on Instagram.
George Takei Brands William Shatner a ‘Prima Donna’ in New Interview
Star Trek‘s George Takei and William Shatner have been feuding for years, and it appears nothing has changed between them judging by a new interview Takei did with The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. The Sulu actor, who starred in the 60s series alongside Shatner’s Kirk, said there was a healthy camaraderie on set among cast members “except for one, who was a prima donna.”
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week. Iger discussed multiple issues facing the company including Disney's current hiring freeze and what he plans to focus on when it comes to the Disney+ streaming platform. He also highlighted his No. 1 priority as he takes back the reins: creativity.
