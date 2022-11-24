Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain shine in Showtime’s drama about fabled country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette who couldn’t live with or without each other as they veered toward a collision course fueled by alcoholism, opioid addiction and emotional turmoil — none of which which failed to dampen their love. “George & Tammy,” premiering Dec. 4, tracks the duo’s relationship from their first meeting to their eventual marriage and divorce up through Wynette’s death — in 1998 at the too-young age of 55 — and everything in-between. The series was created by Abe Sylvia, who wrote the screenplay for...

47 MINUTES AGO