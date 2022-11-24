Read full article on original website
Related
suncommunitynews.com
Hough family shares Christmas joy and light on wheels
CHAMPLAIN| Delivering Christmas joy and light has become a new tradition for Ben and Jen Hough. The young couple and their daughter Kyleigh unveiled the third annual Hough's Holly Jolly Christmas Truck on Thanksgiving Day. And from now until Christmas, they will cover miles and miles of North Country roads,...
suncommunitynews.com
Robert Michael Rancor Sr.
TICONDEROGA | Robert Michael Rancour Sr., "Mike, Mikey," 66, of Ticonderoga passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, while in Boston after complications with his long-awaited heart transplant. Throughout this tough journey, Mike showed the true meaning of grace and strength. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a...
suncommunitynews.com
Richard R. McCray
WILLSBORO | Richard R. McCray, 68, of Essex Road, lost his battle with cancer and passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Elizabethtown on March 18, 1954, son of the late Henry and Mildred (Havens) McCray. Richard grew up with...
Comments / 0