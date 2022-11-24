ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Child dies in murder/suicide on Thanksgiving in Clayton County

FOREST PARK — A Forest Park family’s Thanksgiving celebration was cut short Nov. 24 when an argument led to kidnapping charges and a murder/suicide. Suspect Lionel Edwards led Clayton County police on a car chase after his vehicle was spotted by the Jonesboro Police Department. The chase ended in a cul-de-sac in Riverdale where Edwards allegedly shot a female juvenile passenger and himself.
Husband dead after wife allegedly stabs him

MORROW — A Morrow woman is behind bars for allegedly killing her husband on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to Clayton County police, Tameka Scrivens, 42, stabbed her husband, Michael James, 50, following a physical altercation. Officers arrived to the home on Trammel Road to find Scrivens performing CPR on James. James was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Report Card: Georgia's Defense Shows Some Cracks

Defensive Line - A- Georgia’s defensive line struggled at times on Saturday to get pressure, but as the game wore on they were able to eventually wear down Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were only able to pick up 40 yards on the ground, averaging just 1.4 yards per carry. Mykel Williams continued to emerge, and fellow freshman Bear Alexander registered a sack from his nose tackle position.
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal, which opens Dec. 5. "It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the right decision for me at this point in my career," Sims wrote on Twitter. Sims has been a three-year...
Report: Georgia Tech close to hiring Tulane's Willlie Fritz

Georgia Tech is closing in on making Tulane's Willie Fritz its next head football coach, although a deal was not in place as of Sunday night according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura. Fritz, 62, would replace Geoff Collins, who was fired in September along with athletic director Todd Stansbury....
ATLANTA, GA

