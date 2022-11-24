Defensive Line - A- Georgia’s defensive line struggled at times on Saturday to get pressure, but as the game wore on they were able to eventually wear down Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were only able to pick up 40 yards on the ground, averaging just 1.4 yards per carry. Mykel Williams continued to emerge, and fellow freshman Bear Alexander registered a sack from his nose tackle position.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO