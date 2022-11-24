ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Two Troopers Injured During Traffic Stop in Montcalm County

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmSbz_0jMj0bb100
1/2 Lakeview Crash

Two troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were injured in Montcalm County after a drunk driver hit their patrol car while they were helping the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at traffic stop.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the trooper’s patrol car was hit from behind on South Sheridan Road near East Colby Road, south of Stanton. The patrol car spun around hitting both troopers and momentarily pinning one trooper between their patrol car and the deputy’s patrol car.

MSP says the trooper that was pinned was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries before being treated and released. The second trooper suffered back pain, but remained on the scene.

According to MSP, the driver of the car was not injured, but has been arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail for operating under the influence.

The MSP troopers were assisted on scene by the Montalm County Sheriff’s Department, MSP Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist and Montcalm County EMS.

MSP would also like to remind drivers to not drive impaired and to use a designated driver.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Teen Hurt in Rollover Trying To Avoid Deer

Mecosta County Deputies said an 18-year-old Ferris State University student rolled his car in an attempt to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway Sunday. The driver was taken to Spectrum Health ER with minor injuries. Deputies say the accident occurred on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road in Colfax...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-196 crash ends with car in Ottawa County creek

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County crash on I-196 ended with a car in three feet of water Friday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Kenowa Avenue overpass after 7 p.m. We’re told the driver, a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
KENTWOOD, MI
927thevan.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy