Two Troopers Injured During Traffic Stop in Montcalm County

1/2 Lakeview Crash

Two troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were injured in Montcalm County after a drunk driver hit their patrol car while they were helping the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at traffic stop.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the trooper’s patrol car was hit from behind on South Sheridan Road near East Colby Road, south of Stanton. The patrol car spun around hitting both troopers and momentarily pinning one trooper between their patrol car and the deputy’s patrol car.

MSP says the trooper that was pinned was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries before being treated and released. The second trooper suffered back pain, but remained on the scene.

According to MSP, the driver of the car was not injured, but has been arrested and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail for operating under the influence.

The MSP troopers were assisted on scene by the Montalm County Sheriff’s Department, MSP Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist and Montcalm County EMS.

MSP would also like to remind drivers to not drive impaired and to use a designated driver.