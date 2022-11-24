ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Parks and Rec to host holiday edition of "Roll Mobile"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off the Christmas season with a special holiday edition of Roll Mobile. The free event will see Bienville Square converted into a winter wonderland themed roller-skating rink. The event starts at 6pm on December 3rd and runs...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
travelwithsara.com

Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show

If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
THEODORE, AL
multihousingnews.com

Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community

The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Storms rolling through tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning

Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
MOBILE, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mobile, AL

Located on the Mobile River in southern Alabama, the city of Mobile is one of the cultural centers on the Gulf Coast and the seat of Mobile County. It's proud to house a professional ballet company, several art museums, a professional opera, a symphony orchestra, and extensive historic architecture. It...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

