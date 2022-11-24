Read full article on original website
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
Volunteers deliver over 1,000 meals to those in need in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — After weeks of preparation, volunteers at the Waterfront Rescue Mission provided more than a hundred Thanksgiving meals to those in need. “I’ve been cooking turkeys for the last week… But you know every time I put one in and pull one out, I think of somebody else that’s hungry and wants this,” […]
utv44.com
Mobile Parks and Rec to host holiday edition of "Roll Mobile"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off the Christmas season with a special holiday edition of Roll Mobile. The free event will see Bienville Square converted into a winter wonderland themed roller-skating rink. The event starts at 6pm on December 3rd and runs...
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
travelwithsara.com
Bellingrath Gardens: The Best Holiday Light Show
If Bellingrath Gardens & Home is not calling your name, it’s going to shortly. Here is where you will find the best holiday light show in the United States. Plan your visit to the Magic Christmas in Lights Show as soon as possible. With more than 3 million lights and 1,100 set pieces, visitors will not be disappointed. This historical setting is located in Theodore, Alabama, along Alabama’s Coastal Connection.
Port City Pacers honor Mobile runners who passed too soon with tree planting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Port City Pacers, with help from the Friends of Mobile Trees, planted two trees at Medal of Honor Park Saturday in honor of runners gone too soon. Trees were planted in memory of Victor Birch and Bowdoin Atchison. Both men were heavily involved in local running events and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Alleged thieves detained by customers at Mobile Tractor Supply on Black Friday
TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released more details in a shooting that happened in Mobile on Black Friday. Officials said officers were called out to Tractor Supply in Tillmans Corner on Friday, Nov. 25 for reports of shots fired and an individual shoplifting. When they arrived they found […]
multihousingnews.com
Carter Multifamily Acquires Alabama Community
The firm will upgrade amenities and renovate interiors at the 252-unit community in Alabama’s second-largest metro area. Carter Multifamily has expanded its Alabama holdings with the acquisition of Astoria Apartments, a 252-unit community in Mobile, Ala. The seller and price paid for the property were not disclosed by the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms rolling through tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have a tornado watch up for the coastal counties of our area until 12 a.m. Sunday morning. That watch may be dropped earlier as storms move east through the night. The rain will end after midnight as it moves east of our area.
utv44.com
Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service. Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers. Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is...
utv44.com
Mobile business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — After the turkey's done and the football's over, it's time for the big holiday shopping weekend. Black Friday has come to a close and all eyes are turning to Small Business Saturday. It's designed to help small shops compete against major retailers and big box...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
utv44.com
BC Rain and Murphy to join the rest of MCPSS with security camera upgrade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — All Mobile County Public Schools have security cameras, and some are currently in the process of becoming more advanced. The majority of the 91 schools already have something known as the 'crisis alert system.'. BC Rain and Murphy are the two remaining schools that need...
90 days until Mardi Gras 2023: 9 things to know before Fat Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are officially 90 days until it’s most Mobilian’s favorite time of year, Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 is giving you nine facts you should know ahead of the multi-week Mardi Gras celebration. Fat Tuesday Fat Tuesday or, “Mardi Gras,” is set to be on Feb. 21, 2023. Mardi Gras is […]
thebamabuzz.com
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans returning
Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans is returning. According to Mobile’s WKRG, a settlement was reached on Nov. 21 between Amtrak and parties opposing the government’s plan to restore service, including the Alabama Port Authority, CSX and Norfolk Southern railroads. The proposed route, which had been...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores approves multi-million dollar "Walking District" Phase 2 renovation project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — On the heels of another banner tourist season, Gulf Shores is moving forward with plans for a new multi-million-dollar beach renovation project. Alabama’s tourist season came back in full force in 2022 as 8 million visitors spent nearly $7.5 billion in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mobile, AL
Located on the Mobile River in southern Alabama, the city of Mobile is one of the cultural centers on the Gulf Coast and the seat of Mobile County. It's proud to house a professional ballet company, several art museums, a professional opera, a symphony orchestra, and extensive historic architecture. It...
Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
