Popular South Slope pizza shop closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant on Asheville's South Slope has closed its doors. In a Facebook post Saturday, Harvest Pizzeria Asheville owner Kelly Leu said the Banks Avenue establishment was closed after not being able to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord. The post said the costs of rent and labor "made the business model for a future HPA insurmountable."
34th annual Appalachian Potters Market prepares for grand return to Western North Carolina
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, an annual tradition is coming back to Western North Carolina. The 34th annual Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Potters from the region will be on site...
NC's longest-running live Nativity production returns to Asheville church Dec. 1-4
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The longest-running Nativity production in the state of North Carolina, "Return to Bethlehem," will make its four-day run at the start of December in Asheville. Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry's (ABCCM) 36th year of the live, interactive Christmas scene returns Dec. 1-4 at Groce United...
"A gift & a blessing" Asheville City Schools holds holiday gift program for high schoolers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has created a program to make sure every high school student will have something to celebrate for the holidays. It’s called the Holiday Dream Project and its purpose is to put gifts into the hands of kids who are in need.
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
Inmate Captured in Rutherford, Bridge Work Starting in WNC, Panthers Win
(Rutherford County, NC) -- The search for an escaped Rutherford County inmate is over. Aaron Langley ran from the jail while working as a kitchen trustee late Saturday afternoon. He was found at an abandoned residence around six-hours later. Potters Market Returns To WNC. (Asheville, NC) -- The Appalachian Potters...
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
Retiring Sheriff Holland serves as Grand Marshal in Franklin's Christmas parade
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Franklin officially rang in the holiday season Sunday, Nov. 27 with its annual Christmas parade. Hundreds gathered to watch various colorful and creative floats making their way down Main Street. This year's Grand Marshal was Macon County Sheriff Robbie Holland, who is...
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
Holiday art sale in Madison County allows artists, crafters to show off, sell their works
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Painters, weavers and artists of all trades are getting a chance to show off their skills at the annual Madison County Holiday Sale. For the next three weeks -- Friday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 -- the Madison County Arts Center in downtown Marshall will host booths full of art from local crafters.
Small Biz Saturday provides Asheville's Madam Clutterbuckets shop chance to share mission
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday shopping weekend continued with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Approximately 166.3 million people are projected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Sandwiched in the middle of the holiday weekend, Small Business Saturday allows...
WNC toy store sees major sales over holiday weekend while big-name stores fear overstock
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — About 166 million people are estimated to do some kind of shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, and one independently-owned mountain toy store saw an influx of customers this holiday weekend compared to last year. For O.P. Taylor's Toy...
Bridge repair work to force detours for Montford bridge commuters for months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "When I saw it on the news this morning, I was already thinking of how I was going to go so I could avoid it because there are ways to avoid it," Linda Woodmansee, Montford neighborhood resident. Residents and commuters alike are making plans to...
Smoke from wildfire 'exacerbating' traffic issues on I-40 in Haywood County, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews have been battling a wildfire in Haywood County since Wednesday. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire is burning near Harmon Den, Exit 7 off I-40 on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. Cathy Dowd with the U.S. Forest...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
Elementary school arboretum creates calming atmosphere for students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bella and Tofina, both third-graders at Lucy Herring Elementary, enjoy the school's new arboretum. "It makes it, like, really peaceful and calm, like you don't have to worry about anything," Bella said as she and Tofina admired the plants. The arboretum was once the school's...
Gas prices continue to drop coast to coast with area fuel averages following suit
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Driver charged in crash which killed bicyclist in Asheville
Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.
Unpaid lunches dig deep financial hole for Buncombe County Schools, leaders say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools is experiencing a financial shortfall caused by an excess of unpaid lunches in their student meal program. School leaders say the district is about $112,000 in the hole due to unpaid lunches. The shortfall comes after a pandemic-era program came to...
