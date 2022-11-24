ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Popular South Slope pizza shop closes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant on Asheville's South Slope has closed its doors. In a Facebook post Saturday, Harvest Pizzeria Asheville owner Kelly Leu said the Banks Avenue establishment was closed after not being able to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord. The post said the costs of rent and labor "made the business model for a future HPA insurmountable."
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — After a successful weekend, OP Taylor's toy store in Brevard is ready for Cyber Monday. The owner says that compared to last year's supply chain shortage issues, this year, things are going smoothly. Even though Hasbro and Mattel are both reporting a decrease in sales, Taylor's expects to have more than $17,000 items on its shelves for sale. The owner says his store has a nostalgia that sets it apart from major retailers.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Elementary school arboretum creates calming atmosphere for students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bella and Tofina, both third-graders at Lucy Herring Elementary, enjoy the school's new arboretum. "It makes it, like, really peaceful and calm, like you don't have to worry about anything," Bella said as she and Tofina admired the plants. The arboretum was once the school's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Gas prices continue to drop coast to coast with area fuel averages following suit

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Unpaid lunches dig deep financial hole for Buncombe County Schools, leaders say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools is experiencing a financial shortfall caused by an excess of unpaid lunches in their student meal program. School leaders say the district is about $112,000 in the hole due to unpaid lunches. The shortfall comes after a pandemic-era program came to...

