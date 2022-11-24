ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

myfox28columbus.com

DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants for Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday the state will support the installation of security upgrades at more than 700 K-12 schools across the state. The state said 708 schools in 57 counties will receive $57.8 million in grant funding to increase student and staff...
The Center Square

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows concerning signs with more Ohioans unemployed and fewer Ohioans looking for work,” said S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
myfox28columbus.com

California filmmaker makes Ohio hazing documentary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a disturbing trend being discovered at colleges across the country and impacting countless students: hazing. The issue hits home for a local family looking to spark change and save lives. Collin Wiant was an Ohio University freshman who died during what investigators and his...
myfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
FinanceBuzz

10 States Where You’re Most Likely to Get Cancer

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Cancer...
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these joints in Ohio (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the mouthwatering chicken sandwiches at this place. Their original chicken sandwich comes on a brioche bun and has a big crispy piece of chicken, kewpie mayo, and pickles. If you prefer a little more heat, they also have a spicy version of the sandwich with spicy mayo and chicken dipped in Sichuan Nom Nom, their homemade Sichuan chili oil.
myfox28columbus.com

House divided: Ohio State fan living with a Wolverine

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — In this Marion household, even the holidays are split. That's because Felicia Jackson is a diehard Buckeye fan but lives with a Michigan fan. "I'm a Buckeye for life," Jackson said. "It's in the DNA. That's it. It's Michigan, nothing else as far as college,"...
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
consistentlycurious.com

Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana

Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
