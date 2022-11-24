Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game

Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.

