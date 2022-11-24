Skull Session, College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff, Senior Day and Other Festivities Fill The Hours Leading Up The Game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
ESPN College GameDay's Desmond Howard Says if Michigan Wins The Game Ohio State "May Go Over There to FOX and Snatch Urban Meyer"
Desmond Howard is at it again. On Saturday's broadcast of College GameDay on ESPN, the former Michigan wide receiver and current college football analyst took yet another shot at the second-ranked Buckeyes, specifically head coach Ryan Day. "When you put so much effort, so much attention, there's so much at...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again
If Ohio State doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, Saturday’s loss to Michigan may have been C.J. Stroud’s final act as a Buckeye. When Stroud was asked during Saturday’s postgame press conference if he would play in a non-playoff bowl game, Stroud said he would have to think about that.
Eleven Warriors
13 NFL Teams Will Have Scouts Attending Ohio State vs. Michigan
13 NFL teams will have scouts inside the Shoe for The Game. Per the press box seating chart for Saturday’s game, the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will each have two representatives inside the Shoe to watch Ohio State’s regular-season finale against Michigan while the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will each have one.
Eleven Warriors
That Team Up North Is Now In Control of the Rivalry, As Michigan Dominates Ohio State And Has the Last Laugh in Columbus
This past weekend can be summarized in two tweets. Let's (try our very best to) have a good Monday, shall we?... Ehhhhhhhh, who am I kidding? This Monday is going to blow and we know it. Get through it the best you can. IN THE BLOOD. The Ohio State vs....
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan “Got Extremely Lucky” on Apparent Botched Fake Punt by Ohio State
In the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, one of the biggest questions Ryan Day received was why Ohio State did not go for it on 4th-and-5 at Michigan’s 43-yard line in the third quarter. Ohio State was trailing 24-20 and in need of a momentum shift, and...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker A.J. Hawk to Be the Guest Picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday
Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will be the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday. The announcement came via a video from first-year GameDay host Pat McAfee, who frequently shares a stage with Hawk on The Pat McAfee Show, a daily sports talk show that broadcasts from noon to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Fifth in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls
After its home loss to Michigan, Ohio State fell in both major college football polls. The Buckeyes' 45-23 defeat at the hands of the Wolverines sent them tumbling to No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls. In the AP Top 25 Poll, Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Expected to Play Against Ohio State, Per Reports
Blake Corum is expected to play against Ohio State on Saturday. Pete Thamel of ESPN was the first to break the news, and several news outlets on the Michigan football beat later confirmed the news. Thamel reported that his sources believe the Michigan running back will likely not be 100% for the contest. However, Corum will be monitored by the Wolverines' medical and training staff in warmups and is expected to suit up and play in The Game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Learns Nothing After a Year, Loses Again to Michigan
College football is about change. Teams are either trying very hard to make it happen, to upset the status quo and become something greater than they are, or they're trying to stay on top and prevent said change from occurring. In other words, things can't stay the same forever. And...
Comments / 0