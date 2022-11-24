ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ron Bourquin
4d ago

I live in the Twin Cities and have no idea why its so exoensive. I lived in other states. This city/area isnt that great for how expensive and cold it is.

Paul Schultz
4d ago

well I wouldn't buy a house in MURDERAPOLIS.. Crime rate is high Lack of cops there cuz they are over 170 short. and I think what cops are there ain't gonna risk their jobs protecting the city. Because the City Council the Mayor and Governor don't back the police officers.. In fact they look to Crucify them even if the shooting was justified.. Ain't seen so many Felon Saints in my life that come out of MURDERAPOLIS....

612651mplsstp
4d ago

thats ok the government can just print more money and hand it out. raise the hourly pay for all workers. that should do it right 🙄

97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Buyers not discouraged by rising tree prices for the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This weather is ideal for picking out a holiday tree, and Minnesotans are making the most of it. But several factors will make it more expensive this year. WCCO's Allen Henry visited the Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul to find what makes the perfect tree, and how much more you could be paying."Next weekend is actually our busiest but this one is already. Just yesterday, we blew last year out of the water," said Baden Hilty, who works at the farm.The search for the perfect tree depends on what exactly you're looking for."[A] nice, full...
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best

When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
‘Winter SKOLstice’ plans return, Minnesota Ice Maze addition

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Designed to give Minnesotans opportunities to get outside and enjoy the winter weather, the Vikings Lakes Winter SKOLstice returns on Jan. 6, offering more than 45 days of winter-themed activities. Activities for all ages and skill levels will occur daily from Jan. 6 through Feb....
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
MN Nurses Association Vote to Strike Wednesday

(Robbinsdale, MN) -- Nurses union members vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a second possible strike at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says nothing that is going to "keep nurses in the profession and at the beside" has happened on contract negotiations since nurses' three-day strike two-and-a-half months ago. Hospital executives say the nurses' wage demands are unsustainable. The nurses' union says the main issue is adequate staffing levels to ensure patient safety.
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
