Read full article on original website
Ron Bourquin
4d ago
I live in the Twin Cities and have no idea why its so exoensive. I lived in other states. This city/area isnt that great for how expensive and cold it is.
Reply
9
Paul Schultz
4d ago
well I wouldn't buy a house in MURDERAPOLIS.. Crime rate is high Lack of cops there cuz they are over 170 short. and I think what cops are there ain't gonna risk their jobs protecting the city. Because the City Council the Mayor and Governor don't back the police officers.. In fact they look to Crucify them even if the shooting was justified.. Ain't seen so many Felon Saints in my life that come out of MURDERAPOLIS....
Reply
7
612651mplsstp
4d ago
thats ok the government can just print more money and hand it out. raise the hourly pay for all workers. that should do it right 🙄
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies sells 11-story office building in Minneapolis market to Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group LLC’s subsidiary Bridge Office Fund acquired 10 West End, an 11-story, 343,000-square-foot Class-A office building in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. The purchase bolsters Bridge’s Minneapolis footprint to more than 1.4 million square feet. Ryan Companies US, Inc. sold the building in conjunction with The Excelsior...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Snowstorm threatens travel across parts of Upper Midwest Tuesday
A storm is set to bring snow across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around Minneapolis of this still relatively young winter weather season.
Buyers not discouraged by rising tree prices for the holidays
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This weather is ideal for picking out a holiday tree, and Minnesotans are making the most of it. But several factors will make it more expensive this year. WCCO's Allen Henry visited the Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul to find what makes the perfect tree, and how much more you could be paying."Next weekend is actually our busiest but this one is already. Just yesterday, we blew last year out of the water," said Baden Hilty, who works at the farm.The search for the perfect tree depends on what exactly you're looking for."[A] nice, full...
Evie Carshare Is the Nation’s 1st City-Owned Electric Car–Sharing Network
The two trends of car-sharing and electric vehicles converge in Evie, the first city-owned electric car-sharing program in the United States. The post Evie Carshare Is the Nation’s 1st City-Owned Electric Car–Sharing Network appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
rejournals.com
Grandbridge Real Estate Capital closes $2.5 million loan for apartment property in Saint Paul
Minneapolis-based assistant vice president Jeff Witt and analyst William Perry with Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed a $2.553 million first mortgage loan secured by a 32-unit apartment property in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Funding for the loan was provided through Freddie Mac and featured a 30-year amortization and interest-only payments...
WTIP
Snowmobile trail closure in Michigan by owner of Lutsen Mountains grabs attention on Minnesota’s North Shore
Cook County snowmobilers and others who enjoy riding trails along the North Shore are raising eyebrows over a choice to shut down a popular snowmobile route in Michigan earlier this year. The decision by Charles Skinner, the owner of Lutsen Mountains Resort and its parent company, Midwest Family Ski Resorts,...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's legalization of marijuana will be the nation's best
When I started working on a bill in 2019 to legalize cannabis for adult use, Minnesota was not ready for that idea to become law. Proposals were confused and contradictory. Neither the House nor the Senate DFL had the votes necessary to pass it, and Republicans in the Senate were actively blocking cannabis legalization for their political benefit. Most important, Minnesotans had not been heard on what goals lawmakers should pursue in creating a new cannabis marketplace.
fox9.com
‘Winter SKOLstice’ plans return, Minnesota Ice Maze addition
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Designed to give Minnesotans opportunities to get outside and enjoy the winter weather, the Vikings Lakes Winter SKOLstice returns on Jan. 6, offering more than 45 days of winter-themed activities. Activities for all ages and skill levels will occur daily from Jan. 6 through Feb....
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
KIMT
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
KIMT
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
willmarradio.com
MN Nurses Association Vote to Strike Wednesday
(Robbinsdale, MN) -- Nurses union members vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a second possible strike at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says nothing that is going to "keep nurses in the profession and at the beside" has happened on contract negotiations since nurses' three-day strike two-and-a-half months ago. Hospital executives say the nurses' wage demands are unsustainable. The nurses' union says the main issue is adequate staffing levels to ensure patient safety.
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
Comments / 13