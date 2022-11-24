ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project

A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks. The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Our stories aren't over yet': Bakersfield 3 mothers discuss next steps, Secret Witness program

Nearly five years ago, three women with drastically different backgrounds and circumstances sat and bonded over tea. A horrible incident drew Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent together that day: their kids had gone missing or died around March to April 2018. Micah Holsonbake, 35, Byrne’s son James Kulstad and Parrent’s daughter Baylee Despot each had acquaintances and names that tied them together.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Power connection work delays local development projects

Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard

The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi offers great options for holiday season outing

Only about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield, Tehachapi offers great options for outings during the holiday season. From old-fashioned events and a parade to vintage shopping, a world-class bakery, wine-tasting tours — and maybe even snow — the mountain town offers a change of scenery and slower pace.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October

Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

The reason behind Chez Noel

Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Local bike club delivers holiday food baskets

Early Saturday morning as many remained snuggled in their warm beds at home, members of the Disturbed Souls motorcycle club and their families gathered at the VFW Ship 4084 in a mission to fulfill one purpose: spread holiday blessings to over a dozen local families. Once again this year, the...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Temperatures expected to drop after warm Thanksgiving weekend

After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities. Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy