Bakersfield Californian
Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project
A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks. The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional...
Tejon Tribe says Hard Rock Resort will add to the musical legacy of Kern County
"I think having that venue will bring some of that excitement back," said Sandra Hernandez with the Tejon Indian Tribe.
Bakersfield Californian
'Our stories aren't over yet': Bakersfield 3 mothers discuss next steps, Secret Witness program
Nearly five years ago, three women with drastically different backgrounds and circumstances sat and bonded over tea. A horrible incident drew Cheryl Holsonbake, Diane Byrne and Jane Parrent together that day: their kids had gone missing or died around March to April 2018. Micah Holsonbake, 35, Byrne’s son James Kulstad and Parrent’s daughter Baylee Despot each had acquaintances and names that tied them together.
Bakersfield Californian
Power connection work delays local development projects
Frustration is mounting in Kern County lately over a growing backlog of real estate development projects waiting to be hooked up to the power grid. Developers and government officials complain that everything from new homes to solar power plants has faced unusually long delays since about the start of this year. They say the delays have crashed sales, raised costs and even threatened California's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.
City of Tehachapi to hold Hometown Christmas Event
The City of Tehachapi is gearing up to host its Hometown Christmas Event on Saturday, December 3rd. The day will kick off with a breakfast, bake sale, Christmas parade, and tree lighting.
Bakersfield Californian
Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard
The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
Bakersfield Californian
Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds
It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
Fans pack Bakersfield restaurants, bars for Mexico-Argentina World Cup match
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local soccer fans went through the ups and downs of emotion watching their World Cup teams Saturday. Fans of Mexico and Argentina packed bars and restaurants late Saturday morning for the match between the two countries. Argentina has already felt the shock of upset losing to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Editor's Note: It's great to be alive, and back in Bakersfield
For so many years, December has been a wonderful month, yet several moments have been intertwined with painful memories of a near-death experience. Still, when it’s Christmastime, I usually count my blessings and realize how fortunate I am to be alive.
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi offers great options for holiday season outing
Only about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield, Tehachapi offers great options for outings during the holiday season. From old-fashioned events and a parade to vintage shopping, a world-class bakery, wine-tasting tours — and maybe even snow — the mountain town offers a change of scenery and slower pace.
Bakersfield Californian
Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October
Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
Town and Country Village Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Join 23ABC's Mike Hart for the Town and Country Village Shopping Center tree lighting ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m., with the lighting at approximately 6 p.m.
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Bakersfield Californian
The reason behind Chez Noel
Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local bike club delivers holiday food baskets
Early Saturday morning as many remained snuggled in their warm beds at home, members of the Disturbed Souls motorcycle club and their families gathered at the VFW Ship 4084 in a mission to fulfill one purpose: spread holiday blessings to over a dozen local families. Once again this year, the...
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Historic Fort in Taft loses Christmas decorations to burglars
There's no Christmas spirit for the Historic Fort in Taft after thieves stole Christmas decorations from the Fort and the West Kern Adult School.
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Temperatures expected to drop after warm Thanksgiving weekend
After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities. Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are […]
