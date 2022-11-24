Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
KFOX 14
Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies. Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
El Paso Mexican Grill in Carencro Now Accepting Applications, Hints at Opening Date
It looks like the Carencro location of El Pason Mexican Grill will finally be opening soon. Locals have wondered if the Carencro El Paso restaurant would ever open its doors after a lengthy construction period that actually began when the restaurant first hinted at building at that location all the way back in 2015.
Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure
El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas State Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday night in El Paso. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near the Sunland Park exit, on I-10 West.
KVIA
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday
EL PASO, Texas– The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!. In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. It begins at...
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign
EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall. The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program. The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition...
El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas
The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
KVIA
D.A. Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign by Dec. 14
UPDATE: Rosales has agreed to resign by Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., otherwise be removed by Dec. 15, according to ABC-7's Dylan McKim, who is at court proceedings. According to McKim, Rosales has written a letter but has yet to send it to Governor Greg Abbott. Rosales retains her title...
Transmountain experiences light snow on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is starting to feel that winter-like weather as Transmountain received a light blanket of snow Friday morning. KTSM 9 News will be monitoring the weather conditions in this area as well as other areas that received snow. We’ll also let you know if Transmountain will remain open. TxDOT […]
