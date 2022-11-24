ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into ravine in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a ravine along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez continue to wait for time zones to correspond

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ciudad Juarez and El Paso have experienced different time zones since daylight saving ended on Nov. 6, 2022. According to our news partners across the border, Mexico’s Congress has approved to adjust the time zones for several border cities including Juarez and El Paso. Congress approved the said time change […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tulsa company opens new ‘customer contact’ center in El Paso, will employ 150

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Avantive Solutions, a company specializing in what it calls “innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions,” announced that it has opened a new contact center in El Paso and graduated its first class of customer service representatives. Avantive said it chose El Paso because of its “well-established bilingual and multicultural […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch started his running journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, beginning his run in El Paso and finishing near the border of Louisiana. He plans on running 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored his mother, who he lost to a […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales resigns, ending troubled 2-year tenure

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned on Monday after less than two years in office, ending a turbulent tenure that saw her facing a trial to remove her from office. The resignation is effective on Dec. 14, the day before a hearing that could have led to her temporary...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Tuesday

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army brass band kicks off 2022 Christmas Campaign

EL PASO, Texas -- The Salvation Army of El Paso's Brass Band kicked off the nonprofit's 2022 Christmas Campaign Saturday at the Cielo Vista Mall. The Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign includes the iconic Red Kettle program and the Angel Tree program. The nonprofit said that music is a longstanding tradition...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso businesses encourage local shopping; Small Business Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local businesses in the borderland are reminding the community that they can also be a destination for holiday shopping. KTSM 9 News reporter Tawny Davis spoke to a couple of local businesses as they encourage the community to shop local. With the busiest shopping time of the year taking place […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rollover crash along I-10 in West El Paso sends 1 person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 10 in West El Paso sent one person to the hospital with what fire dispatchers called non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near the Sunland Park exit. The crash forced the closure of two right lanes on I-10 West. The […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

6 Cozy Cabins Near El Paso To Make it Feel Like Christmas

The holidays are here and while El Paso isn't exactly known as being a "winter wonderland", we still have some nice holiday weather. Luckily, there are different ways you can experience an actual winter wonderland. First, we have Winterfest happening in Downtown, and I hear that the rink has actual ice this year and there are high percentages of "snow".
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

D.A. Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign by Dec. 14

UPDATE: Rosales has agreed to resign by Dec. 14 at 5 p.m., otherwise be removed by Dec. 15, according to ABC-7's Dylan McKim, who is at court proceedings. According to McKim, Rosales has written a letter but has yet to send it to Governor Greg Abbott. Rosales retains her title...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Transmountain experiences light snow on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is starting to feel that winter-like weather as Transmountain received a light blanket of snow Friday morning. KTSM 9 News will be monitoring the weather conditions in this area as well as other areas that received snow. We’ll also let you know if Transmountain will remain open. TxDOT […]
EL PASO, TX

