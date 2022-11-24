ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

'It’s a beautiful thing': MUST hosts Thanksgiving lunch for clients

By Chart Riggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9xVM_0jMixEvH00
Leslie Hopgood was among more than 100 people who came to have Thanksgiving lunch at MUST Ministries' shelter in Marietta. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — Carrying plates piled high with turkey and green beans, MUST Ministries volunteers on Thursday continued their annual tradition of feeding hundreds of clients for Thanksgiving.

This year was the group’s first Thanksgiving in its new shelter off of Bells Ferry Road, and MUST made good use of it. In the first hour after opening the doors, the nonprofit had already fed more than 100 people with dozens more expected.

“We had our last Thanksgiving at old campus, and as we were designing this, our thought process was, we can't wait to serve a community meal here. Our first Thanksgiving here — phenomenal,” said Keo Buford, MUST’s senior program director for emergency housing.

In addition to the clients who live in the shelter, MUST opened its doors to its outreach clients who live off-site. Buford said the meal came after a difficult stretch for Marietta’s homeless residents, who endured freezing temperatures last week.

“For one week straight — temperatures were 35 degrees and below — every day for that week, (the shelter) was full,” Buford said.

Buford added that MUST had enough food catered this year that clients could get a second helping if needed.

Lynn Archer was one of several volunteers helping to pass out food. She said she’s been a supporter of MUST for about 20 years, but this year, decided she needed to do more.

“It's really easy to write a check, but … you’ve got to get the sweat equity. It's just — it's so important,” Archer said. “Until you come out here and see it, it doesn't really hit you. On a day when so many people have plenty, and go home and eat all these big meals and everything, you’ve got a lot of people here who may not have had a meal.”

In between passing around desserts, MUST CEO Ike Reighard said volunteers like Archer are what make the annual meal possible.

“This is a day that everybody thinks about family, and we think about how much we're blessed with,” he said. “It's a privilege and an honor to do this. But it's also very humbling, knowing that any one of us could find ourselves in that type of situation.”

Leslie Hopgood said eating at MUST for Thanksgiving has been an annual tradition for her, as most of her family lives in Arizona. Formerly homeless herself, she said having a safe, warm place to come for the holiday is invaluable.

“A lot of people, they live in tents. I used to live in a tent,” said Hopgood, who now has permanent housing in Kennesaw. “…So to have somewhere to go and have a hot meal is huge. It’s really nice.”

Added MUST client Jamal Green, sitting beside Hopgood, “There’s beautiful families out here. You see all the staff that’s just giving back, you know what I mean? It’s a beautiful thing, a really beautiful thing … Everybody’s just coming together like it’s a community, man. It’s really beautiful to me. I love it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Surprise Squad helps make Thanksgiving extra special for metro Atlanta shoppers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some lucky customers at one metro Atlanta Kroger received a very special surprise for Thanksgiving. Taking the meaning of the holiday to heart, the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad paid for groceries for a handful of customers, many shopping for this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

It Appears Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand on Moreland Is Closed

It appears the original location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand closed on Moreland Avenue in East Atlanta due to the sale of the property, a representative for the restaurant tells Eater. Owner Delia Champion plans to retire “after a lifetime in the restaurant business,” the representative goes on to say.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight

ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
ATLANTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy