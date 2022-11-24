Merritt Beason, Marina Markova and Alexis Stucky tabbed to All-SEC Team. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida won one major award and placed three student-athletes on this year’s Southeastern Conference Teams, as the league announced Sunday. Alexis Stucky earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year, becoming the sixth Gator overall and first since Rhamat Alhassan in the 2014 season. The Laramie, Wyo. native also found a spot on both the All-SEC Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team. Merritt Beason and Marina Markova each joined Stucky on the All-SEC Team. This is the second honor for Beason, as she was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team a season ago. In her first season in the league, Markova earned her first SEC honor – she was named to both the All-ACC and All-ECAC Teams during her junior campaign at Syracuse. Stucky also grabbed her first conference honor for her performance in the Orange and Blue this season.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO