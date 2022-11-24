ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
PINEWOOD, FL
Click10.com

‘Rita,’ star of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam, critically injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the avian stars of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam was in critical condition Monday after she was found with a severely broken right wing. Now, veterinarians are trying to get to the bottom of what happened to “Rita.”. Rita, along with her...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
HOMESTEAD, FL
wtxl.com

Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times

HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KEY LARGO, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
