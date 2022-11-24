Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
Click10.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed. Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan Sentra that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.
Click10.com
Man dead, woman wounded in North Bay Village domestic shooting
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in North Bay Village Monday morning, in what officials are calling a “tragic domestic-related incident.”. According to a tweet posted by the city of North Bay Village, just before 8 a.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 dead
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting in North Bay Village. Just before 8:00 a.m., North Bay Village police received a call about a reported triple shooting that occurred in Belle Isle Apartments located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, Monday. North...
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run out of Miramar. Authorities arrived to the scene near Pembroke Road and Southwest 64th Avenue, Sunday morning. Reports suggest there is a possible fatality. As of 8:00 a.m., roads appear to be shut down. Please check back on WSVN.com and...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
Click10.com
‘Rita,’ star of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam, critically injured
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the avian stars of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam was in critical condition Monday after she was found with a severely broken right wing. Now, veterinarians are trying to get to the bottom of what happened to “Rita.”. Rita, along with her...
Click10.com
2 people hospitalized after fire consumes Homestead mobile home
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving it completely gutted. It happened along Southwest 187th Court and 344th Drive in Homestead. Cellphone video taken from the scene showed the home barely recognizable. Local 10 News’ cameras captured fire rescue units leaving the Gold...
wtxl.com
Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times
HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
Click10.com
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
Click10.com
Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about woman’s murder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Fort Lauderdale. Dawn Unruh was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the...
Click10.com
Man accused of trying to steal food truck in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys say they arrested an Arkansas man after witnesses said he tried to steal a food truck Monday morning. Deputies arrested 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland, of Mountain View, Arkansas, on charges of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
