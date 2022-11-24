Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Immersive art space Superblue is partnering with Meta Open Arts to present Aerobanquets RMX by Mattia Casalegno, a unique food and art experience. The installation is inspired by Filippo Tommaso Marinetti's Futurist Cookbook from 1932 and is a mixed-reality art and culinary experience by Casalegno and James Beard Award-winning chef Chintan Pandya. Guests are required to wear a VR headset to enhance their senses and add to the wonder of the installation. 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, December 4, at Superblue Miami, 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; aerobanquets.com. Tickets cost $58 to $200 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
getnews.info
Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach
Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
nomadlawyer.org
South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing
South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
WPTV
South Florida woman claims in lawsuit that Velveeta Shells & Cheese not ready in 3½ minutes as advertised
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Foods Co., claiming she wouldn't have purchased its Velveeta Shells & Cheese microwaveable cups had she known they take longer than 3½ minutes to prepare as the box indicates. The lawsuit, which is seeking...
Felipe Valls Sr., founder of iconic restaurant central to Miami's Cuban community, dies at 89
Cuban businessman Felipe Valls Sr., founder of the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida, died Saturday, his granddaughter, Nicole Valls confirmed to CNN. He was 89 years old.
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe Valls Sr. dies at 89
MIAMI (WSVN) - Philanthropist and businessman Felipe A. Valls Sr., who helped turn Versailles Restaurant into a Little Havana icon and a popular Cuban cuisine dining spot for over five decades, has died, the restaurant and local officials have confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that Valls died Saturday in Miami...
Miami-Dade police escort wide receiver Odell Beckham off American Airlines flight
MIAMI -- Officers from the Miami-Dade police department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX). The flight crew was concerned for passenger Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent, wide receiver in the NFL. The crew tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt for take-off, but he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness. According to officials, the crew feared Beckham might be seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen throughout the five-hour flight across country to Los Angeles. So, they called police and fire rescue. According to the Miami-Dade poilce statement, upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham several times to exit the aircraft. He refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane. He did so without incident. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.The flight then re-departed at 10:54 a.m.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
metro-magazine.com
Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future
Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
fox35orlando.com
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off Miami flight headed for LAX
MIAMI - Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off an American Airlines flight Sunday morning at the Miami International Airport after flight attendants reportedly tried to wake him up to fasten his seat belt, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers said they were dispatched to a medical...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Developer Steve Witkoff lists Miami Beach lot for $19.95M
Developer Steve Witkoff is listing a waterfront lot on Miami Beach’s high-gloss North Bay Road for $19.95 million. The empty lot, at No. 4766, comes with plans for a massive 9,000-square-foot home, which will boast prime views of Biscayne Bay and Miami’s downtown skyline. “It’s prime dirt,” a...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
wlrn.org
Dalip the elephant, a Zoo Miami staple for decades, has died at age 56
Dalip — believed to be the oldest male elephant in the United States and an icon at the Miami zoo dating back to its original Key Biscayne location — died Thursday at his home in Zoo Miami after months of declining health and weight loss. He was 56.
Hurricanes recruits show their enthusiasm despite disappointing season finale
With no bowl game to prepare for, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff’s biggest task in the next few weeks will be securing the prospects in their 2023 recruiting class. Despite the disappointing end to Miami’s 5-7 season, some of the recruits who have committed to the Hurricanes went on social media to show their excitement and support. “On that ‘01 Hurricanes mentality for ...
nftplazas.com
Christie’s Announces NFT Auction Ahead of Miami Art Week
Christie’s has announced a new NFT auction ahead of the Miami Art Week. The move comes in defiance of the current market uncertainty surrounding NFTs and the Crypto space. Only four months ago the famous auction house launched Christie’s 3.0 A fully on-chain NFT marketplace that saw the auction house embrace the benefits of Web3. Since then, Christie’s 3.0 has had a fantastic debut with the auction of works by the teenage NFT star Diana Sinclair. The new NFT marketplace saw 300 clients connect their crypto wallets to the platform, which saw Diana’s works fetch a combined price of 66.77 ETH.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
