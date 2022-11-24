Read full article on original website
45 Years Of AC, New Jersey Gaming Event At Stockton University
With permission of the photographer, Gregg Kohl, we revealed this photo for the first time in 44 years. This iconic photo had only been published exactly one time, on May 27, 1978. It had not been seen since, until we printed it. The photo was taken by Gregg Kohl, who...
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County, NJ, Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, and some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
St. Joe’s Academy of Hammonton, NJ, Names New Football Coach
After 41 seasons on the sidelines, Saint Joseph Academy of Hammonton has named its successor to Paul Sacco. Sacco, who stepped down, is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with a career record of 358-75-5. The school announced in a press release that they have named former Hammonton football...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Orthopedic Surgeon on rib injury to C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Dr. Bernardini has distinguished himself as one of the leading sports medicine surgeons and specializes in arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgery and cartilage restoration.
NJ high school wide receiver makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
There were plenty of highlight plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34. We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen...
History & Christmas At Storybook Land In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Just like that! We turn the page from Thanksgiving Day to the Christmas holiday season. One of the most well maintained entertainment venues in New Jersey is Storybook Land, located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Storybook Land is very special on a year-round basis, however, it is particularly magical...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
Oops! SUV Drives Through Front of 7-Eleven in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning. George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 AM, according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.
Is This the Most Expensive House in South Jersey?
We often read about expensive real estate in North Jersey (I’m looking at you, Alpine) or in horse country in Monmouth County, but how about South Jersey?. And no, it’s nowhere near the Shore. There is a home listed on Zillow in Cinnaminson with an asking price of...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Tour abandoned parts of South NJ from your couch
When's the last time you headed out to explore all of the parts of South Jersey left to the wild?. We all know South Jersey has a lot of cool and creepy places that have basically been left to the elements. How often do you actually get the urge to go seek them out? Drone footage uploaded to Youtube lets you explore some of these locations right from the comfort of your living room... or bedroom... or wherever you're currently viewing this from.
Competing multibillion-dollar redevelopment plans pitched for Atlantic City’s Bader Field
Did state agency prioritize tourism over housing in Atlantic City?. An award-winning journalist, Briana Vannozzi serves as the anchor for NJ Spotlight News. She's worked in several capacities since joining the news division in 2012, as interim anchor and senior correspondent after years of general assignment reporting as a multimedia journalist. Vannozzi began her television journalism career by cutting her teeth on New Jersey State House politics for New Jersey Network News. And later as a news radio correspondent at FM News 101.9 in New York City. A Burlington County native, she's honored to be serving and covering her home state.
