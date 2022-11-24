ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Hofstra 72, Quinnipiac 70

HOFSTRA (6-2) Boachie-Yiadom 1-2 0-0 2, Carlos 5-14 0-0 14, Dubar 5-9 3-3 15, Estrada 12-18 1-3 29, Thomas 3-11 0-0 8, Marshall 0-6 2-2 2, Plotnikov 0-1 0-0 0, W.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 6-8 72. QUINNIPIAC (7-1) Nweke 2-10 4-6 8, Otieno 4-6...
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy