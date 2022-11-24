ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany's mayor, County Commission chairman make cases for distribution of LOST dollars

By Alan Mauldin
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — As was the case a couple of months ago, the lines are drawn between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on the split of sales tax dollars between the two governments.

This time it’s the local-option sales tax that is the source of controversy. Eventually, the two governments did reach an agreement to split another penny tax, the special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST), with 64% of the anticipated six-year collections of more than $100 million going to Albany and 36% to the county.

The Albany Herald

