For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO