ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022

For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals

A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Thanksgiving leftover safety for family and fur babies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time of year again to dig into grandma’s bacon-greased green beans. Maybe you’ll grab a slice of home-cooked honey-glazed ham. For us humans, eating these Southern staples may lead to a loosened belt buckle. However, for our pets, these greasy foods can cause major stomach problems.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

WinterFest opens at Kings Island

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy