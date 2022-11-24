Read full article on original website
wnky.com
43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
WBKO
Bowling Green churches team up to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States Department of Agriculture says more than 34 million people in the United States have food insecurity. This a tough statistic to hear as you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, but two Bowling Green churches are working to change that. The State Street...
wnky.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING SOKY – Mistletoe Marketplace 2022
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, we met with Tessa Norris! She spoke to us all about the annual Mistletoe Market, that’ll be hitting Bowling Green this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd-3rd, SoKY Marketplace will be hosting handfuls of local vendors for your last minute holiday shopping. The Marketplace will be open Friday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. You don’t want to miss out on these holiday steals this season, so make sure to stop on by! For more information on both days, click here.
wnky.com
Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals
A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Daniel Tarnagda
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houssouwo Daniel Tarnagda immigrated from the West African country of Burkina Faso in 2013. The only words he knew when he arrived were “my name is Daniel,” he said. The frustration of not knowing the language and customs of his new home made...
wnky.com
Thanksgiving leftover safety for family and fur babies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time of year again to dig into grandma’s bacon-greased green beans. Maybe you’ll grab a slice of home-cooked honey-glazed ham. For us humans, eating these Southern staples may lead to a loosened belt buckle. However, for our pets, these greasy foods can cause major stomach problems.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
wymt.com
WinterFest opens at Kings Island
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
wnky.com
Star made out of tornado debris sits atop 25-foot-tall SKyPAC tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story News 40 brought you before…a star made out of something special now sits on top of the 25-foot tree in front of SKyPAC. The brass and aluminum star is made out of debris from the tornado, recovered from a house on Magnolia Street.
wdrb.com
KSP Foundation hopes to raise $1.9 million for new driving skills pad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad. Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green. "Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt....
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
WBKO
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It all began with a Facebook post asking for help after Bowing Green’s Cindy Murphy discovered she would soon need a new kidney when doctors explained to her that hers was functioning at only 23% in January of 2017. “My doctor said, ‘honey, you’re only...
Enough food to feed an Army! Fort Campbell soldiers eat for Thanksgiving
To thank them for their service, a Thanksgiving feast was served up to soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell.
WSMV
Fort Campbell soldier found dead at home on Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division was found dead at his home in Clarksville on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from Fort Campbell, 30-year-old Sergeant First Class Cory Burelle was found unresponsive at his Clarksville residence this week and the investigation into the cause is ongoing. The release, however, states he died of ‘natural causes.’
wnky.com
Police respond to bank robbery on Campbell Lane; suspect at large
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is seeking a suspect in a bank robbery. BGPD says they received a call about a robbery in progress around 10:08 a.m. Monday morning at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police say a bank employee told them the person...
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
wnky.com
BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
