Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Bella White Cover The Hell Out Of “Travelin’ Soldier”
Bella White has been putting out some stellar music recently, and today as I had some of her music videos playing in the background while I did house chores… and this beauty began to play. Originally written and recorded by Bruce Robison in the ’90s, “Travelin’ Soldier” is such...
KXLY
15 of the most expensive celebrity weddings of all time
When it comes to hosting their wedding celebrations, some celebrities prefer to keep things low-key while others take a "go big or go home" approach. Even for regular folks who aren't in the public eye, there's pressure to ensure everything is just right for the special occasion. So when money's no object—the bar tends to be raised even higher.
Comments / 0