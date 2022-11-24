ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Comments / 2

danny scott
4d ago

😂 how could that be deer park hell back in the day they weren't concerned about flooding they were concerned about the shell plant . that's when another country owned it .now that Mexico owns she'll get ready to really swim 🤣

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

SONIC DAMAGED BY VEHICLE FIRE

Just before 2 pm, Porter Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Sonic on FM 1314 near SH 99. It was reported under the canopy. An MCHD Medic Unit was first on the scene and reported a pickup fully involved and parts of the …. Original Article:...
PORTER, TX
mocomotive.com

RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS

8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What we're learning about the City of Houston's boil water notice

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed more about the boil water notice issued by the city that's affected more than two million customers. Turner stated that the notice does not affect residents in the Kingwood area or those who get their water from the Clear Lake Water Authority. He also stated that it could be lifted as soon as 3 a.m. Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE

On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: House exploded, caught fire in La Porte

La Porte Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Saturday that left two people injured. Reports say the home exploded due to a supposed gas leak. (Video Courtesy: Chris Gonzalez)
LA PORTE, TX
mocomotive.com

Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy