Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
New business teeing off in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
BRB: Santa gets an early start in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — He’s makin’ a list, and checking it twice. He’s gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. Santa Claus is coming to town… or, in the case of Mandan, he already has. Thanksgiving may have just ended, but there’s no reason why Jolly Old St. Nicholas can’t get a head start on […]
Ring in the holiday season at Former Governor’s Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is in full swing — and the Former Governor’s Mansion is hoping to celebrate with a series of free public holiday get-togethers. On November 27 and December 4, the mansion will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House — where guests can make […]
The Capital Gallery introduces a Michael Haynes exhibit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is featuring Michael Haynes’ exhibit, “I’ll Be Home,” and is displaying paintings of landscapes and skyscapes. The collection of paintings depicts historical and modern settings. These are just some of the paintings in his collection that combine...
Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning. Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck. The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of...
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The winter storm two weeks ago left feet of snow piled up on roofs around North Dakota. Now, with a recent rise in temperatures it’s bringing homeowners headaches. Bismarck homeowners Wayne and Candace Richter say they noticed water coming into their home just after the...
Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9. Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring. “I know through different searches that...
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000. Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis...
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many other programs early in the winter, Bismarck High hockey is still searching for what this season will look like. “Beginning of the season, you always have a lot of questions in your mind. Haven’t seen other teams quite yet and there are still a lot of questions of what we need to work on, and what we do well,” said Wes Carr, BHS hockey head coach.
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
ND Highway Patrol warns residents of a scam going around impersonating troopers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
What’s This New Building Going Into Lincoln, North Dakota?
Construction has begun on a new space on Lincoln Road.
Bismarck Police Gets A "Suspected Killer" Off The Streets
A Suspected KILLER Now Faces Twenty Years In Prison
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old. Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.
