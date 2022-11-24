Read full article on original website
WLUC
Free ‘Giving with Gratitude: A kindness movement’ event coming to Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses in Dickinson County are looking to give back to the community this holiday season. “Giving with Gratitude, a kindness movement” is a free upcoming event in Kingsford. The idea is for businesses to give away a product for free during the event. Some products include free cupcakes and free photos with Santa.
WLUC
Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns for another year
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. The Negaunee Male Chorus Christmas Concert returns to the Peterson Auditorium for another Christmas season. The Christmas Concert will be held Saturday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m. You can find out more about the Christmas Concert here.
WLUC
UP nonprofit supports veterans homes for Giving Tuesday
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - A nonprofit is asking you to go online and donate, to help give U.P. veterans something special to look forward to. D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is one of two veteran’s homes in the U.P. chosen by the Superior Health Foundation to support during this year’s Giving Tuesday. The non-profit chose to raise money for the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans and the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain.
WLUC
UP Children’s Museum to hold Celebrity Art Auction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum will be holding its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction this Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food.
WLUC
OutBack Art Fair hosts Winter OutBack
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An art fair has taken over Marquette. This weekend, the OutBack Art Fair hosted Winter OutBack. This scaled-back version of the art fair focused on winter and holiday crafts. Twenty-five vendors packed the Masonic Center Friday and Saturday to sell everything from paintings and photography to ceramics and jewelry.
WLUC
UP shelters advise holiday restraint when gifting pets
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that the holiday season is in full swing U.P. animal shelters remind everyone that bringing home a pet for Christmas may not be the best decision. Alger County Animal Shelter Caregiver Alexis Downing says while it may seem like a fun way to surprise...
WLUC
Smarty’s Saloon hosts 3rd annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. restaurant celebrated Thanksgiving with friends. Smarty’s Saloon hosted its third annual “Friends Helping Friends” Thanksgiving Dinner. It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public and included an in-person or delivery option. It was funded through donations from the community and staffed by volunteers. The menu included Thanksgiving classics such as mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, and of course, turkey.
WLUC
Negaunee Miners watch party celebrates teamwork
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Community supported the Negaunee Miners Football Team as it played for a state championship Friday afternoon. Local businesses like Jackson’s Pit held watch parties during the game. The Miners took on Grand Rapids West Catholic for the MHSAA Division Six State Championship. “We’re...
WLUC
Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain. This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is...
WLUC
‘Co-ops keep communities strong’: Marquette music co-op celebrates first of its kind event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette co-op celebrated the holidays with a first of its kind event Saturday afternoon. From Drifa Brewing Company to Zero Degree Art Gallery, businesses were celebrated at Hiawatha Music Co-Op. People could shop for possible gifts for the upcoming holidays. Executive Director of Hiawatha Music...
WLUC
Zero Degrees Gallery features art by Marquette Senior High School student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery. Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world. Leo Barch...
WLUC
MAPS board hears Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians comment against Redmen nickname
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools board members heard public comment about the Redmen nickname at Monday night’s meeting. Austin Lowes, Acting Chairman of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, wrote a letter to the board, asking them to remove the school’s Redmen nickname. In 2019,...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sign UP Graphics Holds Grand Opening Ceremony In Downtown Escanaba
Sign UP Graphics held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at its new location at 2424 Ludington Street, Escanaba (formerly 906 Flowers & Gifts), Escanaba. Sign UP offers graphic design and printing services, and sells custom apparel, promo items and U.P. swag, and many other items. The business phone number is (906) 789-7446.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase, increases DPW wages
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted to approve two items of new business on Monday. City commissioners approved a plan to purchase a used fire truck to add to its fleet. The commission agreed that purchasing a new truck for $48,000 or less will help the city get by until it’s time to replace current trucks.
wnmufm.org
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
WLUC
Third defendant pleads ‘no contest’ in April 1 Norway Township assault
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A third defendant in the assault that took place in Norway Township on April 1 has pled no contest. Katherine Puma is one of six adults charged in connection to an assault against Trentin McWilliams. She pled no contest to the charge of misdemeanor aggravated assault in Dickinson County District Court Monday.
marinette.wi.us
Marinette Police Department Press Release
The Marinette Police Department would like to remind area residents that the overnight parking ban will go into effect on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 am. The ordinance does not state that it must snow before the ordinance can be enforced. It states that there will be NO overnight parking on City of Marinette streets or City of Marinette owned property (including parking lots) from the hours of 1:00 am through 7:00 am starting December 1st through April 1st. The ordinance is written in this manner so that in the event of snow overnight, vehicles will already be removed. Parking on the tree lawn is not an acceptable alternative unless a permit is obtained from the Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee. The property owner would need to demonstrate that not allowing the property owner to utilize the tree lawn or public right-of-way would constitute a hardship and allowing said parking does not constitute a traffic hazard.
Pedestrian dead after Upper Peninsula hit-and-run, suspect identified
ISHPEMING, MI – Police have identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run after several days of investigation in the Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the Ishpeming Police Department has identified the person responsible for a car vs. pedestrian crash that occurred near 440 Ready Street around 7:14 p.m. on Nov. 23.
