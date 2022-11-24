ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team

Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
Angels news: Potential FA target off the board, Anthony Rendon, MLB news, more.

A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars. I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.
Top options for the Marlins in 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft

After another disappointing season, the Miami Marlins once again find themselves with an early selection in the MLB Rule 5 Draft. The Rule 5 will take place on December 7 at the annual Winter Meetings. The Marlins hold the 9th overall pick. As a consequence of last year’s lockout, the MLB phase of the 2021 Rule 5 was canceled. Things are back to normal this time with a deep class of unprotected players who are worth considering.
