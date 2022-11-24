Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer
The Dodgers are desperately in need of a closer and Alex Reyes could solve that problem.
Dodgers: Gavin Lux Could Return To His Original Position For 2023 Season
With Trea most likely leaving, Lux could take the field in his former position at shortshtop next season.
Angels News: Who Made the Decision to Not Trade Shohei Ohtani this Offseason?
Keeping Shohei Ohtani on the Angels roster helps in more ways than not.
Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate
Prospect experts recognize Miguel Vargas' youth talent.
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
Angels News: Jared Walsh’s Potential Role in 2023, According to GM Minasian
The addition of Gio Urshela crowded up the Angels defense.
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves
He’s been the most aggressive general manager early in free agency, but he's not slowing down.
Yankees bringing on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly as broadcasters would be major letdown
How about some New York Yankees free agency rumors?! Not ones that relate to the roster or the dugout, though. Media free agency! More specifically, voids the YES Network is trying to fill or other spots it might be looking to upgrade ahead of 2023. The New York Post spoke...
Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday
Julio Teheran has 11 seasons of MLB experience under his belt. The former Atlanta Braves starter has a chance to earn a pretty penny with the San Diego Padres in 2023.
Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger struggled heavily with his swing all season long
Angels' Ohtani voted majors' top DH for 2nd straight year
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been voted the majors' best designated hitter for the second consecutive season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way slugger won the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, beating out Houston's Yordan Alvarez as the top player at the position in 2022.
Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason
LA Columnist Dylan Hernandez believes LA shouldn't spend money on a big name this off-season
Where Have All the Star Center Fielders Gone?
This is the worst the position has been in at least 50 years. What happened? Is there hope for a revival?
Angels news: Potential FA target off the board, Anthony Rendon, MLB news, more.
A potential Los Angeles Angels free agent target is off the board as Mike Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox worth a little over $8 million dollars. I believe this is a good thing for the Angels, as Clevinger did not look like the pitcher he once was. If he does revert back to his old form then this deal will be a steal for the White Sox. I wouldn't count on it, though. The Angels do still need one more starting pitcher, so I'm curious to see what Perry Minasian is up to with the Winter Meetings next week.
Top options for the Marlins in 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft
After another disappointing season, the Miami Marlins once again find themselves with an early selection in the MLB Rule 5 Draft. The Rule 5 will take place on December 7 at the annual Winter Meetings. The Marlins hold the 9th overall pick. As a consequence of last year’s lockout, the MLB phase of the 2021 Rule 5 was canceled. Things are back to normal this time with a deep class of unprotected players who are worth considering.
