Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Report: Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is a ‘name to watch’ on the trade market
Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard Patrick Beverley reportedly is a “name to watch” on the trade market this season. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers could move Beverley’s $13 million salary in a deal to attempt to improve the roster. Beverley is currently serving a suspension for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a game earlier this season.
Lakers provide status updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for matchup vs. Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers provided updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. James is listed as probable for the game with a left adductor strain while Davis is questionable with a left calf contusion. Patrick Beverley will miss this game due to his suspension for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.
Kyle Kuzma says Lakers would’ve repeated as champs in 2020-21 season if they were healthy
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma made a bold claim recently that the Purple and Gold would have repeated as champions in the 2020-21 campaign if the players, presumably LeBron James and Anthony Davis in particular, were healthy. The 2019-20 season will forever be etched in the memories of...
Report: Lakers leaders in locker room believe team is ‘couple of players away’ from being legitimate contender
After starting out with a miserable 2-10 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have really picked things up lately. They’re 5-1 in their last six games and currently just two games back of the last play-in tournament spot. It seems like things are really starting to click for the squad.
Report: Lakers are ‘waiting for their phone to ring’ regarding potential trades
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren’t seeking out a big trade at the moment unless it is presented to them. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are waiting for trade offers to come to them at this point in the season. Los Angeles has looked a lot better in its last few games after a 2-10 start to the 2022-23 season.
Austin Reaves hilariously chirps LeBron James after the superstar’s 39-point effort: ‘He couldn’t get 40…unfortunate’
Austin Reaves has proven to be an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers roster this season. In addition to performing admirably on the court, he has been a source of laughter for the team on several occasions. One of his most recent antics came when he sarcastically blasted Lakers...
LeBron James identifies which areas the Lakers still need to work on
The Los Angeles Lakers started this season 2-10, but they’re starting to come alive. They’ve won five of their last six games, even with LeBron James missing four of them because of a strained adductor. After getting past the San Antonio Spurs 143-138 on Saturday, James praised his...
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0