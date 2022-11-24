ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is a ‘name to watch’ on the trade market

Los Angeles Lakers veteran guard Patrick Beverley reportedly is a “name to watch” on the trade market this season. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers could move Beverley’s $13 million salary in a deal to attempt to improve the roster. Beverley is currently serving a suspension for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a game earlier this season.
Lakers Daily

Lakers provide status updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for matchup vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers provided updates on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. James is listed as probable for the game with a left adductor strain while Davis is questionable with a left calf contusion. Patrick Beverley will miss this game due to his suspension for pushing Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton.
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

